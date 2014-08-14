Sound Devices Opens New European Service Center

New Berlin Location Provides Shorter Repair Turnaround Time for European Customers

REEDSBURG, WI, AUGUST 20, 2014- Sound Devices is pleased to announce the establishment of Sound Devices Europe GmbH and the opening of its new European Service Center in Berlin-Adlershof, Germany’s leading science and technology park. The new facility has been established to extend product service and repair to the company’s growing international customer base.

With the opening of the new repair facility in Berlin, European customers can expect shorter turnaround times and lower shipping costs. In addition, local users will also have closer contact with Sound Devices technicians. The facility is stocked with a full inventory of parts and features brand-new, state-of-the-art repair equipment, and Sound Devices factory-customized test stands to ensure the highest quality service and repair possible.

“This new Service Center is a big step for us and a testament to our commitment to our European customers,” says Matt Anderson, President of Sound Devices. “We are not only committed to creating the finest video and audio products, but also providing unrivalled service to our customers. It is further proof of our continued growth and evolution as a company.”

Effective immediately, the European Service Center will perform factory service and repair for all Video Devices products, warranty and non-warranty, sold in the EU. For Sound Devices audio products, it will provide this service for the following EU countries: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Sweden. Distributors with established audio service repair facilities will continue to service Sound Devices audio products at this time, including Ambient Recording, Audio Electronics Mattijsen, JBK Marketing and Shure Distribution UK. Over time, all warranty service repairs will be moved to the Berlin facility.

The European Service Center is in direct contact with all European distributors, further ensuring timely delivery of service. To have product repair or service undertaken, customers should contact their local distributor directly to receive authorization.

The Berlin facility is headed by Ginetta Fassio, an accomplished Tonmeister (sound master) and Sound Devices product user for more than a decade. The expert technician team comprises highly qualified German electrical engineers, all of whom have received special training at the Sound Devices corporate headquarters in Reedsburg, Wisconsin.

“Our doors are officially open and we are ready to begin handling repairs.” says Fassio. “As an extension to the team headquartered in the U.S., we will provide the personal one-on-one service that Sound Devices is known for, to those customers and distributors in Europe and the surrounding region.”

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices, a brand of Sound Devices, produces digital video recorders and related products that address a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, livesports, live events and mobile production.

Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures both brands from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI. Established in 2014, Sound Devices Europe GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary headquartered in Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and Video Devices websites, www.sounddevices.com; www.videodevices.com.