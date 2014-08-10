wysiwyg Lighting Design Video Challenge 2014

‘Be Smart, Be Creative’. Lighting Designers can enter their own unique Imagination into the wysiwyg Lighting Design Video Challenge by CAST Software! - a challenge open to all current wysiwyg R33 users and Members and to those who become so before the deadline of 26 September 2014.

“As in previous years, we’re looking to discover the next lighting design talent through previsualization, but this year’s participants will be challenged by having a “budget” just like they would in a real world project. This “budget” will be represented by an equipment limitation list,” explains, Igor Silva, marketing manager at CAST Group.

“Entrants can be pros or amateurs – all you need to do is be a registered wysiwyg Member, follow the equipment limitation list and guidelines, create a 2-minute video of your lighting design using wysiwygversion R33 then post it to your YouTube account and share it on CAST’s Facebook page. That’s the challenge!”

The best three entries will be handpicked by an expert panel of judges assessing entries on creativity in lighting rigs, programming and overall lighting design.

Winning entries will be showcased at the CAST Booth P10 at PLASA London on October 5th, 2014 then promoted online and in social media.

Additionally winners will take home:

1st place 1 year free wysiwyg membership

2nd place 9 month free wysiwyg membership

3rd place 6 month free wysiwyg membership

There will also be a People’s Choice award voted for on CAST Software’s Facebook page by industry peers, where the winner will receive a year’s wysiwyg membership or option to upgrade to ‘wysiwyg Perform’.

And the last word goes to Silva who says: “Show us what ‘Be Smart, Be Creative’ means to you!”

Raring to go?

The full terms and video requirements can be found here. Entry submissions start from 7 August to 26 September 2014.





Purchase wysiwyg and join the challenge. Go to https://cast-soft.com/cast/store/index.php.

Some Useful Links:

Twitter & Facebook: @CASTSoftware

CAST Forum: http://forum.cast-soft.com

About CAST Software

Established in 1994, Toronto Canadian-based software and hardware developer, CAST Software celebrates its 20th year in business in 2014. CAST Software serves its core markets in entertainment production, special events and meetings. Its award winning flagship software products are wysiwyg design and previsualization suite, and Vivien -- Event Designer. All products are designed and created in-house and supported by an established global distribution and reseller network.

CAST Software Ltd. is a member of the CAST Group of Companies Inc.

www.cast-soft.com