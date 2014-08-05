Studio Lambert Uses Forscene to Help Speed Up Post-Production Process of 'Gogglebox'

LONDON -- Aug. 5, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, announced today that London-based production company Studio Lambert is using Forscene for the quick-turn production of Channel 4's "Gogglebox." Part of all3media, which is the U.K.'s largest independent television, film, and digital production and distribution company, Studio Lambert uses Forscene to search and select clips from the rushes while editing is in progress on the observational documentary.

"With less than a week to turn around a show like 'Gogglebox,' Forscene doubles the efficiency of the editing process. For example, whilst an editor is pulling material on the Avid editing system, the producer can pull different material and even create sequences simultaneously on Forscene," said Chantal Boyle, series producer of Studio Lambert.

For "Gogglebox," Studio Lambert shoots about 150 hours of material a week and logs the footage live during filming. As soon as filming wraps each night, the footage is driven straight back to Studio Lambert's post-production house in central London, where it is ingested into the Avid nonlinear editing system and uploaded to Forscene so that it is ready for the edit team to start work the next morning. Edit producers and senior producers use a combination of shoot logs and Forscene to locate the best clips to weave into the show.

"The way Studio Lambert uses Forscene is a great example of the software's value as a search tool," said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies plc. "Every second counts on this production, and Forscene makes it possible for the show's many producers to search through a considerable amount of footage quickly without disrupting the editors."

