The Audio Engineering Society Offers Events and Resources for Audio Professionals All Year Long

New York, NY, August 5, 2014 — Audio professionals are eagerly awaiting the 137th Audio Engineering Society Convention, which will take place Thursday, October 9, through Sunday, October 12, 2014, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Many know, however, that this annual U.S. conference and exposition is part of a complex web of a number of other educational and social events sponsored by the AES throughout the year. These events take place all over the world and focus on specific areas of interest to audio professionals. They serve to create a forum amongst professionals in those fields, and through these gatherings and the publication of their proceedings, contribute to the advance of international science and technology.

This year, in addition to the upcoming 137th AES Convention, those working with or interested in spatial audio can attend the 55th International Conference,scheduled to take place August 27-29, 2014, in Helsinki, Finland. This AES Conference will bring together researchers and practitioners in all fields of spatial audio, including recording and reproduction of spatial sound, perception of spatial sound, transmission and coding.

For those working in the complex arena of video games, the 56th International Conference, which takes place February 11-13, 2015 in London, UK, will cover the latest challenges and changes that the industry has faced in recent years. The conference aims to reflect the needs and interests of all professionals working in or around the area of game audio, to further the dialog between existing industry experts, to create a forum for sharing techniques and technology and to help advance game audio on current and future platforms.

A broader perspective will be addressed at 57th International Conference (subtitled The Future of Audio Entertainment Technology – Cinema, Television and the Internet), which will convene March 6-8, 2015, in Hollywood, CA. There, issues important to these verticals, including loudness monitoring, dialog intelligibility and next-generation immersive audio for cinema and home, will be discussed by leaders in these areas of knowledge.

AES also creates events aimed at specific global regions, focused on topics that are relevant to those working in these areas. This year, they include the Central European Student Summit 2014, September 12-14, 2014, in Moscow, dedicated to the state-of-the-art acoustical recording, and the 15th International Symposium on New Trends in Audio and Video, held on September 25-27, 2014, in Wroc?aw, Poland, organized by the Chair of Acoustics and Multimedia, Wroc?aw University of Technology, under auspices of the Polish Section of the Audio Engineering Society. These and other conferences, symposia and summits provide an ongoing set of resources for audio professionals all over the world.

AES Executive Director Bob Moses stated, “The depth and breadth of the field of professional audio is incredibly huge and endlessly fascinating. While our flagship annual events are on everyone’s agenda, it’s important to remember that the AES is always using a range of other events to make sure as much knowledge as possible is available to as many people as possible. We like to say, ‘If It’s About Audio, It’s At AES,’ and by that we mean that AES is everywhere, all the time.”

About the Audio Engineering Society

The Audio Engineering Society was formed in 1948 and now counts over 14,000 members throughout the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Japan and the Far East. The organization serves as the pivotal force in the exchange and dissemination of technical information for the industry. Currently, its members are affiliated with more than 75 AES professional sections and more than 95 AES student sections around the world. Section activities may include guest speakers, technical tours, demonstrations and social functions. Through local AES section events, members experience valuable opportunities for professional networking and personal growth. For additional information visit http://www.aes.org.