Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. to Host Charitable Raffle Event at IBC 2014

Leading Camera Support Company Gives Back in Honour of 60th Anniversary

AMSTERDAM, JULY 31, 2014—Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, is hosting a charitable raffle event at IBC 2014 (Hall 11, Stand 11.D30) to commemorate the company’s 60th anniversary. The family-founded, Australian-owned camera support equipment company will offer a champagne toast and announce the winner of a limited edition Miller LP ’54 Classic Tripod in an exclusive giveaway on Saturday, September 13, at 4:00pm. All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the IABM Educational Foundation, which supports broadcast students interested in furthering their technical education.

“We are honoured to partner with the IABM Educational Foundation at this year’s show, as the charity is committed in its efforts to advance engineering skills in broadcast and media technology on a global basis through education,” says Mike Lippmann, European Manager, Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. “As a company that strives to continuously develop camera support solutions that help cameramen improve the way in which they capture imagery, Miller is committed to assisting the next generation of forward-thinking creators and fortifying the future of broadcasting through education. We are happy to raise money for the cause.”

The raffle is open to the public, and all participants are invited to purchase tickets leading up to IBC until 3:45pm on the day of the event. Tickets are available for purchase at

https://www.justgiving.com/iabmeducationalfoundation/. Interested participants are asked to provide their first and family name when placing a donation in order to be eligible for a chance to win the unique LP ’54 Classic Tripod. Additionally, IBC attendees who enter the raffle are invited to collect their free Miller 60th anniversary camera plate locking key ring at Miller’s IBC Stand (Hall 11, Stand 11.D30).

At the culmination of the IBC celebratory event, IABM Foundation Chair Alan Brill will be in attendance on behalf of the IABM Educational Foundation to announce the name of one, lucky raffle winner who will walk away the owner of a brand new, limited edition Miller LP ’54 Classic Tripod,hand built, just as Miller tripods were when first introduced in 1954, from remaining components left after the last production run of the Light Professional (LP). Not available for purchase, only 40 of these rare, collector’s items were produced for worldwide distribution through donation in honour of Miller’s 60th anniversary. Each LP ’54 is numbered and comes with its own certificate of authentication and wooden encasement, crafted from the finest Australian Blackwood.

“It is a privilege to be the associated charity for Miller’s special 60th anniversary celebration at IBC,” says Roger Crumpton, director and trustee of the IABM Educational Foundation. “We are very appreciative to receive a donation that allows us to continue to support individuals worldwide who are interested in furthering their technical education to advance their careers in broadcast and media technology.”

For more information on the IABM Educational Foundation, visit http://www.iabmfoundation.org/.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.