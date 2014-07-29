Harmonic Introduces Industry's First DSNG Encoders to Support DVB-S2X and DVB-CID Standards

By Providing 4:2:2 10-Bit Encoding of 1080p60 Content, New Ellipse(R) 3102 and 3202 Encoders Increase Workflow Efficiency and Video Quality for Broadcast Contribution Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- July 29, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that it has expanded the Ellipse(R) 3000 family of contribution encoders for digital satellite newsgathering (DSNG) and fixed contribution applications. The new Ellipse 3102 and Ellipse 3202 contribution encoders offer a range of advanced capabilities, including 4:2:2 10-bit encoding of 1080p60 content and dual power supplies, bringing increased video quality and reliability to the broadcast contribution market. The Ellipse 3202 is the industry's first DSNG encoder with an integrated modulator that supports both the new DVB Carrier ID (DVB-CID) standard for reducing interference between satellite signals, and the new DVB-S2X specification for improving performance of DVB-S2 satellite digital broadcasting. Harmonic will showcase its comprehensive line of solutions that optimize the production and delivery of high-value video services, including the new Ellipse contribution encoders, at stand 1.B20 during IBC2014 in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-16.

"In an ever-changing technology landscape, Harmonic understands the specific requirements of broadcasters. Our unique video-focused technology portfolio reflects this by providing a complete solution, from contribution through distribution and delivery," said Yaniv Sibony, senior product manager at Harmonic. "The newest members of our Ellipse contribution encoder family continue the tradition by providing excellent video quality, efficiency, flexibility, and reliability at a competitive price point, making them ideal for a variety of content contribution applications. As the industry's first DSNG encoder to support the next-generation DVB-S2X and DVB-CID standards, the Ellipse 3202 encoder also ensures that broadcasters are ready for the future."

Harmonic's multiformat, multicodec Ellipse encoders support SD, HD, and MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC, providing broadcasters with a highly flexible solution that delivers the highest levels of workflow efficiency. The new Ellipse 3102 and 3202 encoders also feature 3G SDI inputs to support the compression of 4:2:2 10-bit 1080p60 content for contribution applications where pristine video quality is essential. The license-based encoders offer a scalable migration path, bringing operational flexibility and business continuity to broadcasters.

The Ellipse 3202 encoder includes all basic output interfaces, including ASI and IP, and features an integrated DVB-S/S2/S2x modulator with simultaneous IF and L-band to further optimize workflow efficiency and increase cost savings for live news and events applications. By supporting the next-generation DVB-CID and DVB-S2X satellite industry standards, the Ellipse 3202 encoder provides broadcasters with a future-proof solution. Harmonic's Ellipse 3102 encoder offers simultaneous IP and DVB-ASI outputs as a standard feature, making it the ideal solution for fixed line contribution over IP or telco networks (e.g., sports, stadiums, etc.). Utilizing the versatile encoders, which offer support for a wide range of interfaces (e.g., ASI, IP, IF, and L-band), operators can easily move from one deployment to another.

The compact, 1RU Ellipse encoders fit perfectly in DSNG vehicles, teleports, and flyaway packages operating on the C, Ku, and Ka bands. Dual power supplies ensure increased reliability and content protection, which is especially important for contribution applications.

The Ellipse 3102 and 3202 encoders are the latest additions to Harmonic's comprehensive portfolio of contribution encoders designed to meet the industry's broad range of business and application requirements. When used with Harmonic's ProView(TM) integrated receiver-decoders (IRDs), the Ellipse 3102 and 3202 encoders provide broadcasters with a complete contribution and distribution solution.

"Harmonic is a leading innovator in video delivery," said Sibony. "In addition to leading the industry in video quality and in supporting emerging video standards like DVB-S2X and DVB-CID, we offer the most comprehensive 24/7/365 support services globally."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Ellipse(R) 3102 and 3202 encoders, and ProView(TM) decoders. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these products may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the products do not meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as increased reliability and content protection, highest level of workflow efficiency, operational flexibility and business continuity, increased video quality, competitive pricing, scalability, and ensuring the future readiness of broadcasters.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2013, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-Ellipse3000.jpg