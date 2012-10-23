Orad’s Election Production Solutions Are a Ratings Winner with Rustavi2

Rustavi2 broadcasts Georgian elections using Orad’s augmented reality, on-air and interactive graphics, scoring big on ratings and image



October 22, 2012 — Rustavi2, Georgia’s leading private broadcaster, employed Orad’s powerful augmented reality, tracking, and on-air graphic systems to broadcast recent Georgian elections. “With Orad’s solutions we were able to raise the production bar and offer our large audience up-to-the-moment, comprehensive election coverage,” stated George Kumsiashvili, Rustavi2’s technical director. “Orad lets us display large quantities of complex election data accurately and in real time. Thanks to the company’s 3D graphics capabilities, the overall look of the broadcast was enhanced significantly, grabbing viewers’ attention with image-rich information.“



The Rustavi2 election production featured the Orad RealSet augmented reality graphics, introducing 3D virtual graphics elements into the studio space. The workflow was further enhanced with an interactive graphic presentation. Real-time production graphics were created by Orad’s partner, Motion Path, using the Orad 3Designer authoring software.



Rustavi2 enhanced its spacious news set with an assortment of stunning augmented reality graphics, including the new Parliament building in Kutaisi. A 3D model of the Parliament building was used in the elections logo, all backgrounds, and in the news intro and promo. Orad 3DPlay was used to expertly control important on-air election visuals, including tickers, graphs, charts, and other critical election data pulled from the central election database. The color and material coordination made the virtual graphics look natural in the studio. The show itself was orchestrated in a triangle: the anchor, the interactive video wall and the talent interfacing with the augmented reality graphics, making the graphics a truly integral part of the show.



Deployed within several days, the Orad installation allowed Rustavi2 to transfer the data from its control center via fiber optics to its studio located several kilometers away.



Click here to see a short clip of Rustavi 2’s election broadcast.



