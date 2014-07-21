Quantum IBC2014 Preview, Stand 7.B26, Sept. 12-16, Amsterdam

Quantum Products at IBC2014

Quantum StorNext(R) is the market-leading storage technology for media and entertainment workflows, enabling high-performance, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for reuse and remonetization. For more than a decade, the world's top studios and broadcasters, along with thousands of cutting-edge content creators, have put their trust in Quantum for their most demanding media workflows.

All StorNext solutions are built on the power of StorNext 5, the new generation of Quantum's award-winning storage platform. StorNext 5 solutions empower media professionals to rethink their workflows for higher performance and cost-effective efficiency. With StorNext 5, they can ingest more content from multiple camera sources, create more content, deliver it on time, and preserve owned content for future monetization.

StorNext(R) Pro Solutions High-Performance Workflow Storage

At IBC2014, Quantum will showcase its StorNext(R) Pro Solutions, which offer postproduction and broadcast professionals three complete high-performance workflow storage solutions.

StorNext(R) Pro 4K addresses the performance and scalability demands of true 4K production. With flash-based metadata performance using the StorNext M445 SSD metadata appliance and scalability provided by StorNext QX-1200 RAID Storage (144 TB raw capacity), this rock-solid storage solution enables efficient 4K workflows, including ingest, post, and delivery. StorNext Pro 4K empowers users to ramp up 4K production and meet aggressive deadlines while staying within budget.

StorNext(R) Pro Studio refreshes or extends existing Xsan deployments with 100 percent compatibility. A complete solution for storage deployment in the production studio, StorNext Pro Studio is ideal for postproduction facilities with aging Xserve(R) systems or with any other aging storage system that is incapable of expanding to meet the user's growing demands. The solution combines the StorNext M441D metadata appliance with the StorNext QX-1200 RAID storage (48 TB raw capacity) in an integrated solution that is cost-effective and easy to deploy.

StorNext(R) Pro Production enables content owners to manage workflows ranging from production to the creation and maintenance of long-term content libraries. The solution combines the powerful StorNext M662XL metadata appliance, StorNext QX-1200 RAID storage (96 TB raw capacity), and a StorNext AEL500 41-slot LTO-6 library with 102.5 TB raw capacity for cost-effective archiving automated by StorNext Storage Manager. The solution facilitates control, monetization, and long-term management of content by uniting production, review, archive, and LTFS sharing functions in one system, thus offering incredible storage capacity and very high performance.

StorNext(R) Connect Monitoring and Management

For the first time at IBC, Quantum will introduce StorNext(R) Connect, a new way to monitor and manage StorNext deployments. StorNext Connect dramatically simplifies the process of configuring systems and eases ongoing system management and health monitoring. Through StorNext Connect, customers can install StorNext software, upgrade StorNext clients and servers, restart clients, check status on automated tasks, and troubleshoot performance issues through real-time graphs.

Quantum StorNext(R) Demonstration at IBC2014

During the IBC2014 exhibition, Quantum will feature a demonstration of its StorNext(R) technology in cloud-enabled environments. By building on its leadership in moving media workflows to the cloud and by working closely with its extensive partner ecosystem of leading media management and production automation vendors, Quantum has developed StorNext cloud solutions. These solutions enable wide-scale collaboration on content stored in the cloud without disrupting users' existing and familiar workflows.

Company Quote:

"IBC is always a great place to engage closely with current and prospective customers and to demonstrate how the latest StorNext developments can benefit their businesses and operations. This year we look forward to showcasing not only the power and robust functionality of our StorNext Pro Solutions, but also the convenience and control that come from StorNext Connect. Attendees also will have the chance to examine 'StorNext in the Cloud.' They will see how it allows people to collaborate on content in a secure, private cloud within a familiar, natural workflow."

-- Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment at Quantum

Company Overview:

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive, and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling fluid, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters, and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage foundation they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing, and into delivery and long-term preservation.

