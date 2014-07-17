Digigram Sound Cards to Enable New Radio and TV Broadcast Workflows at Korea's KBS

High Reliability, Interoperability, and Quality of Digigram Sound Cards Assure Smooth Integration and High Performance in Advanced Broadcast Operations

MONTBONNOT, France -- July 17, 2014 -- Digigram today announced that Korean national broadcaster KBS is integrating Digigram sound cards with an Adsoft radio broadcasting system and a Dalet recording, editing, and media asset management system in an installation designed to enhance the quality and continuity of KBS radio and television programming.

"We have used Digigram sound cards for more than a decade, and the company's products were the clear choice as we began planning our new radio and television production system," said Yun Seong Lee, manager of the radio technology department at KBS. "The Digigram cards integrate very smoothly with our preferred broadcast systems, and we are confident that they will provide the quality and stability essential for creation of a top-tier broadcast solution."

The audio quality and reliability of Digigram's professional sound cards have set industry standards in broadcast and other demanding pro audio markets such as archiving, logging, postproduction, recording, and public address. In concert with the company's Software Development Kit, Digigram sound cards offer unique dedicated functions for the entire audio production chain, including field recording, ingest, editing, production, live-assist, routing, play-out, and logging.

"This deployment will demonstrate that broadcasters of all sizes can depend on Digigram sound cards and count on their interoperability with key third-party solutions," said Nancy Diaz-Curiel, APAC sales manager at Digigram.

"We have been working with Digigram for decades to provide broadcasters like KBS fully integrated, high-quality audio workflow solutions," commented Raoul Cospen, director of marketing and business development at Dalet. "With a new state-of-the-art platform, featuring Digigram sound cards and Dalet Radio Suite's automation and media asset management, KBS will be able to create compelling content faster and more efficiently."

"The integration of Adsoft software with Digigram sound cards yields a powerful and reliable solution that we're confident will be a model for radio broadcasters across Korea and beyond," added David SW Che, managing director at Adsoft.

More information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Digigram-NancyDiaz-Curiel.jpg

Photo Caption: Nancy Diaz-Curiel, APAC Sales Manager, Digigram