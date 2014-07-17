Riedel Communications IBC2014 Product Preview

Visit Riedel Communications at IBC2014 at Stand 10.A31

Riedel Products at IBC2014:

Tango -- Next Generation Matrix Intercom

At IBC2014 Riedel will introduce Tango. Tango is an entirely new intercom solution, breaking systems boundaries.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-TangoTeaser.jpg

Photo Caption: Tango Teaser Ad

MediorNet 2.0, MediorNet MetroN, and MediorNet as a WAN Solution

Making its European debut, MediorNet 2.0 is a firmware update for the MediorNet real-time media network that provides video router functionality and high-speed rerouting. MediorNet 2.0 is available now.

The MediorNet MetroN is a 2-RU large-scale core router that provides a real-time routing capacity of 64x 10G ports. MediorNet MetroN can function within a larger MediorNet installation, interfacing with other MediorNet frames via fiber.

Finally, the MediorNet networked approach to signal routing and distribution has been expanded to include WAN capabilities. Supporting forward error correction, retransmission management, and dynamic bit rate management, the Code One Transport Protocol used by MediorNet H.264 encoders and decoders ensures that the public Internet can be used effectively for point-to-point transmission of professional audio and video.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MediorNet2_0Update.jpg

Photo Caption: MediorNet 2.0 Update

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MetroNCoreRouter.jpg

Photo Caption: MediorNet MetroN Core Router

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MediorNet-H264-DPro.jpg

Photo Caption: MediorNet WAN Solutions

Other Products on Display:

- MediorNet Modular and MediorNet Compact

- MediorWorks software

- Performer, Artist, and Acrobat communications systems

- RockNet Fiber-Optic Converters and console interfaces

Company Quote:

"As quickly as the business of broadcasting is evolving, so is Riedel. We are continuing to develop next-generation solutions that leverage the power and convenience of our networked approach to signal transport and routing, and look forward to launching a few of these at IBC in September."

-- Thomas Riedel, CEO, Riedel Communications

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.