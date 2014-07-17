IEEE BTS Opens Registration for 2014 Broadcast Symposium

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- July 15, 2014 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that online registration for the 2014 IEEE Broadcast Symposium is now open.

Taking place at the Hilton Palacio del Rio in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 15-17, this year's conference will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn about a variety of stimulating topics including mobile DTV, HD radio, connected TV, antennas, and RF measurement techniques. Additionally, the symposium will feature half-day tutorial sessions on RF infrastructure and in-plant network distribution, radiation exposure safety standards, and best practices and regulations.

The 2014 IEEE Broadcast Symposium sessions and tutorials will be presented by some of the world's most influential thought leaders and experts, with a chance for networking afterward. Attendees will also find value in joining detailed sessions that will focus on relevant topics, such as how to optimize broadcast studio design and construction while focusing on IT requirements for the broadcast industry.

Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available to attendees for symposium participation. Up to 2.5 CEUs are available to those that attend all three days of the symposium. The CEU records and certificates will be maintained by the IEEE.

Further details about the symposium sessions and a complete list of speakers will be available shortly. More information on the symposium is available at http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/.

