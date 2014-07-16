Front Porch Digital IBC2014 Product Preview

Visit Front Porch Digital at IBC2014 at Stand 7.D14

Featured Products at IBC2014

LYNXdr -- Disaster Recovery in the Cloud

Downtime can be a problem for just about any business, but losing the data altogether is disastrous. LYNXdr, Front Porch Digital's private-cloud-hosted disaster recovery and business continuity service, ensures file safety and zero downtime. Moving to the cloud can reduce the total cost of ownership of digital asset management for content owners, which in turn increases ROI. As part of an overall media asset management solution, LYNXdr controls costs because users pay only for what they use when they use it. Off-site data backup to virtual machines is much less costly than on-premise physical servers and allows for instant increases in storage capacity with minimal or no effort from the IT team. Also, by consolidating operations, media organizations can cut capital and operating expenses to reduce overhead.

LYNXdr offers a secure off-site backup capability by ingesting and managing content electronically or from datatape to key strategic regional cloud locations. Additionally, there is no cost increase as the technology evolves, which means users can realize even more value from their assets.

DISTILL(SM) -- Metadata Management System

At IBC2014, Front Porch Digital will launch DISTILL(SM) in the European market. This new solution, delivered over four simple steps -- capture, process, manage, and retrieve, ensures that almost any metadata created at any stage of the content lifecycle can now be easily and effectively managed.

Metadata is a critical part of every media project, but the inflexibility of traditional IT solutions has made it difficult for media companies to leverage this data fully. Industry sources estimate that less than 5 percent of metadata created in production remains available for the full lifecycle of the content, with most being lost as the video asset is moved, transcoded, and monetized repeatedly. DISTILL allows media professionals to work with the tools they prefer while ensuring that users enterprise-wide and beyond (subject to access permissions) can leverage that critical data wherever and whenever they need it. The central storage and accessibility of DISTILL data also reduces the need for data movement or errors in data transposition, as direct access can be provided to the source of critical production notes and commentary along with the media.

DIVArchive(R) -- Content Storage Management System

Front Porch Digital will unveil new enhancements to its DIVArchive(R) content storage management (CSM) system at IBC2014. First, Front Porch Digital and Avid(R) have strengthened their partnership once again. In addition to the recent integration with the Avid ISIS(R) shared storage system, which connects DIVArchive directly to ISIS storage via 1/10 Gb Ethernet, DIVArchive now seamlessly supports the latest Avid Interplay(R) 3.0 environments for both DET and DHM workflows.

Visitors to Front Porch Digital's stand at IBC2014 will also see improvements to the DIVArchive Manager's performance, including significant performance improvements, enhancements to the GUI that more accurately reflect real-time status, and additional log information that provides details on what is happening in the manager.

DIVArchive users will now see library failure notifications, a new critical error notice that pops up when a library failure occurs during mount/dismount. Users can archive with genuine checksum via API for up to 1,000 noncomplex objects, and DIVArchive has now been tested and validated with Visual Studio 2012, Java 7, and Windows(R) Server 2012.

"IBC is always an energizing experience for us. It's the perfect venue for reconnecting with our international customers and partners. This year we are especially eager to see the market's response to how we've embraced the chaos with our new metadata management system, DISTILL."

-- Rino Petricola, COO and General Manager at Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.