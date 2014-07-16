Visit Thomson Video Networks at IBC2014 at Stand 14.A10, Hall 14, Sept. 12-16 in Amsterdam

Thomson Video Networks Preludes Next-Generation Video Delivery at IBC2014

As consumer demand grows for over-the-top (OTT) content on an ever-growing range of devices, broadcasters relying on traditional, linear workflows must adapt to stay competitive. At IBC2014, Thomson Video Networks will showcase innovations that enable broadcasters to maintain their high video quality standards and evolve seamlessly, cost-effectively, and profitably as new live video paradigms emerge. Innovations on display will include the company's Ultra HD playout solution powered by HEVC compression; premium compression systems for DVB-T2 terrestrial TV that deliver the most comprehensive channel lineups and highest video quality; a new cloud-friendly platform for clean transmissions over the Internet as well as in ground-to-ground contribution; and a visionary new strategy to deliver both premium and high-density multi-channel content in a single architecture combining cloud, virtual, and in-house resources.

A Unified Solution for Premium, High-Density, and Cloud-Based Infrastructures

At IBC2014, Thomson Video Networks will unveil its new strategy for an all-encompassing video delivery infrastructure that mixes on-premises and cloud-based resources to support traditional live broadcasts over cable, DTH, and DTTV as well as IPTV and OTT on multiple devices. Designed for traditional as well as new-media broadcasters and pay-TV operators, this compelling new approach leverages Thomson Video Networks' compression solutions to provide encoding of high-value content as well as high-density compression of long-tail content.

HEVC 10-Bit Compression to Drive Ultra HD Playout Solutions

Thomson Video Networks will demonstrate an ultra-high definition (UHD) playout system built on the emerging High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) compression standard. The HEVC playout system, powered by the ViBE(TM) VS7000 HEVC encoder and the Sapphire MPEG stream server, has already been successfully deployed by major global satellite operators to provide a rich UHDTV picture at up to 60 frames per second and in 10-bit color. Thomson Video Networks will also display premium HEVC UHD content protection using watermarking technology as mandated by the MovieLabs consortium.

Maximum Flexibility for Multi-Screen, WebTV, OTT, and IPTV Delivery

Powered by Thomson Video Networks' MediaFlex v3.0 video operating system, the ViBE(TM) VS7000 video system is a breakthrough "anything in, anything out" platform that provides live broadcast-quality encoding, innovative video preprocessing, and faster-than-real-time file transcoding in an all-IP environment. Featuring superior picture quality to provide a best-in-class customer video experience, the ViBE VS7000 comes on highly resilient platforms. Operation is uniquely integrated through a unified graphical user interface, allowing custom workflow creation, automatic load-balancing, and fail-over features. Also featured at IBC2014 will be a demonstration of improved HEVC video quality in live operation with MPEG-Dash and HbbTV using the ViBE VS7000 platform.

Fixed, Mobile, and Cloud-Based Contribution

Thomson Video Networks' market-leading ViBE(TM) CP6000 contribution platform now offers advanced capabilities for broadcast-quality video transmission over unmanaged networks including the open Internet. By enabling cloud-friendly deployments for contribution and primary distribution, the 1-RU ViBE CP6000 provides an all-encompassing media infrastructure that supports multiple codecs, multiple networks, and multiple devices for ground-to-cloud as well as ground-to-ground video delivery. Thomson Video Networks' ViBE CP6100 provides the same functionality in a compact, half-rack version, perfect for space-constrained applications such as live event coverage with OB vans, DSNG vehicles, or flyaways.

Industry-Leading DVB-T2 Solutions for Terrestrial Networks

Thomson Video Networks will feature its advanced DVB-T2 technology that enables a comprehensive channel lineup even within bandwidth-constrained terrestrial networks, with support for the emerging High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) standard. The company's DVB-T2 solutions include the ViBE(TM) EM4000 for premium encoding of up to eight HD MPEG-4 AVC channels and the NetProcessor 9030/40, a highly integrated and powerful multiplexer and transport stream processor. At IBC2014, Thomson Video Networks will also showcase a robust broadcast solution for multiplex generation, regionalization, and distribution, as well as the company's newest terrestrial offering -- support for broadband services in hybrid HbbTV 1.5 headends.

