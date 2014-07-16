Trilogy Appoints New Sales Director

Trilogy, a leading supplier of intercom solutions and master reference generators for the broadcast industry, has announced the appointment of Ewan Johnston as Sales Director.

Johnston arrives at Trilogy from Quantum, a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive, and data protection, where he was EMEA vice president of Sales for the firm’s ‘Big Data’ business.

Trilogy CEO Michael Knight said, “Having someone of Ewan’s calibre join our team marks a major boost to our already robust sales initiatives worldwide. His broadcast business acumen and track record of success in government projects will be valuable components of our continued growth.”

Johnston is a graduate of Aberdeen University with a degree in Chemistry and Physics. He will be based at Trilogy’s head office in Andover, Hampshire, UK. His appointment is effective immediately.

Johnston said, “I am delighted to be joining Trilogy at an exciting time for the company. Building on the proud heritage in broadcast and defence, new products are set to revolutionise the market and make communication solutions applicable to a wider industrial community.”