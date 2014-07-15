Trilogy Communications at IBC 2014

At IBC 2014 Trilogy Communications, a world class provider of high quality intercom systems and SPGs for studios, mobile production, playout and post will feature a new, completely redesigned virtual control panel, now available for PCs, laptops, phones and tablets in either wired or wireless configurations. No matter how a user wants their comms to work, Trilogy’s Virtual Panel allows everyone to join the conversation, simply and cost effectively.

IBC 2014 will also feature the deep integration of L-S-B’s Virtual Studio Manager with “Gemini”, Trilogy’s distributed matrix intercom thanks to the recent successful implementation of the Ember+ protocol. Gemini combines the benefits of a large-scale, non-blocking matrix with integrated IP connectivity in each unit and a range of IP panels.

Also demonstrated will be “Messenger”, an affordable matrix-based intercom that includes features and functionality typically only found in far more expensive systems, bridging the gap between low-end, two-wire party line systems and the cost and complexity of high-end professional systems.

“Mentor XL” will also feature and is a class-leading master reference generator that includes a GPS option board that enables operation with traditional active GPS antennas, while also being optimised to provide users with the ability to exploit the latest developments in “smart antennas”.

Trilogy will be ON Stand 10.A29 at IBC 2014.