Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary with Range Of Film and Production Camera Support Solutions at IBC 2014

Leading Camera Support Company Introduces Cineline 70 Fluid Head to European Market

AMSTERDAM, JULY 14, 2014—Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, reels with enthusiasm as it prepares for the European leg of its 60th anniversary celebration at IBC 2014 (Hall 11, Stand 11.D30). Continuing its professional progression in supplying the film and television industries with revolutionary high-end tripods and fluid heads, the Australia-based camera support solutions company will introduce its new Cineline 70 Fluid Head to the European market at the show.

“Since Miller’s launch 60 years prior, the company has delivered more than 100,000 tripods and fluid heads, acquired several patents and won numerous awards for its exceptional quality and design,” says Mike Lippmann, European manager, Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. “We look forward to celebrating our 60th anniversary at IBC and are thrilled to be introducing our new Cineline 70 Fluid Head, with its smooth, advanced precision fluid drag control and perfect diagonal drag transition, to the European market.”

A family-founded company, Miller skyrocketed into a globally recognised brand shortly after father Eric Miller and his son, Bob, developed and patented the first fluid action head in 1946, which they designed to create smooth pans and tilts when shooting film in the field. Since its inception in 1954, Miller has been a pioneer in camera technology, revolutionising film and television by granting operators the freedom to shoot creatively and to obtain shots once deemed unattainable. Less than one year after the company’s commencement, the Miller Fluid Head made headlines when the New York Times reported that Miller was on the cusp of technological innovation. By 1958, Miller was exporting the heads worldwide, which included sending the first tripod to Hollywood, forever changing the landscape of cinematography. Today, Miller continues to stay true to its roots with the Cineline 70 Fluid Head, one of the company’s latest camera support solutions that is purpose-built for film and digital production cinematographers who desire a new dimension in professional camera support.

Constructed of corrosion-resistant alloy, the robust Cineline 70 Fluid Head is a feature-rich, cost-effective solution that is ideal for use on feature films, documentaries and high-end television commercial productions that require heavy payload, frequent re-rigging and a diverse range of lenses and cameras. For easy setup changes, its eight-position counterbalance system, with “all-in-one location” rear-mounted controls, easily allow users to capture the big picture. The fluid head also features an extended sliding range to promote quick and seamless rebalancing of the rig when changes in lenses and accessories result in weight distribution shifts. It is set to accommodate industry-leading camera mountings, including Arri, Sony, RED and Canon, and it features an Arri-compatible side-loading camera platform, with an optional, easy-to-fit 1225 Mitchell Base Adaptor to suit traditional Mitchell Flat Base tripods. Additionally, the fluid head offers dual side mounts for monitors and accessories.

Also on display at Miller’s IBC stand will be its compact Air and DS tripod systems, the multi-award winning Compass series, the industry stalwart Arrow series and the robust 150mm ball levelling Skyline 70 fluid head and tripod systems. The company will showcase its complete range of carbon fibre and alloy tripods, as well. Known to be the brand with “the right feel,” Miller will also display one of its new, limited special edition LP ’54 Classic tripods, built by hand as they were when first introduced, from remaining components left after the last production run of the Light Professional (LP), in celebration of the company’s 60th anniversary.

Miller continues to host its series of worldwide 60th anniversary celebrations throughout the year in major markets, including China, France, North America, the U.K. and Australia. Additionally, IBC attendees will be invited to collect their free Miller 60th anniversary camera plate locking key ring from Miller’s IBC stand.

For more information on Miller’s history, visit www.millertripods.com.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.