DPA Shows Its New d:screet™ Necklace Microphones At IBC 2014

DPA Microphones has always been renowned for its ability to deliver superb audio, even in the most challenging conditions. Now, thanks to a new range of body worn microphones, the company has overcome the biggest challenge of all &S211; how to give control of mic placement to non-technical actors or reality show contenstants without compromising sound quality. DPA's solution, which will be on show at IBC 2014, is the d:screet&S482; Omnidirectional Miniature Necklace Microphone - a cleverly designed mic that houses a legendary d:screet 4061 Omnidirectional Miniature Capsule in a soft rubber necklace. "These microphones are perfect for situations where fast costume changes are necessary - or for reality TV shows where the contestants have to place microphones without help from a trained audio engineer," says DPA's CEO Christian Poulsen. "The necklace design ensures that the microphone sits in exactly the same place on the body every time, so there is no need for EQ-ing between different recordings." The d:screet Necklace Mic is already being used in the Danish adaptation of Big Brother and DPA anticipates plenty of interest from other reality TV productions. The mic comes in black, white and brown and in lengths of 47 or 53 com (18.3 or 20.9 inches). At IBC 2014, DPA is exhibiting alongside its Dutch distributor Amptec on booth 8.D70. At 5pm every evening it will be holding a prize draw, which will give one lucky show visitor the opportunity to win a DPA d:screet Miniature or d:fine&S482; Headset Microphone. At that same time, the company will challenge one of its mics to see exactly how much stress it can withstand. Could it be used as a drumstick, for example? IBC visitors need only come along to 8:D70 at 5 pm to find out. While there, they can also see DPA's new heavy-duty d:screet&S482; 4060 Omnidirectional Miniature Microphones and classic d:screet 4060 Omnidirectional Miniature Mics with reinforced cable relief, making them even more durable for demanding use. These microphones satisfy market demand for high-quality sound combined with a highly-durable housing and cable. "Incorporated on all d:screet Miniature Microphones, our new robust strain relief version brings much needed reassurance to people who are not used to handling miniatures," Christian Poulsen adds. The heavy-duty 4060 microphone is ideal for people who require even more security and for whom the visual appeal is of less importance. It is perfect for placement in rigorous filming situations, such as incorporated into a combat suit for a fight scene or under a horse saddle in a period piece. Featuring a stainless steel housing, sturdy cable relief and a thicker 2.2 mm (.09-inch) cable, both enhanced versions are exceptionally durable and ideally suited to the rigors of broadcast productions. DPA will complete its IBC 2014 line-up with its new d:fine&S482; 66 and 88 Headset Microphones, which are ideal for broadcast productions with vocal performers who need to move freely without obstructions from a handheld mic or one on a stand. Combining the flexible mechanics of DPA&S217;s modern d:fine ear mount solution with the sound qualities of the legendary 4066 Omni and 4088 Cardioid headworn mics, the new d:fine&S482; 66 and 88 Headset Microphones join the original d:fine as well as the traditional 4066 and 4088 Miniature Headset Microphones under the company&S217;s d:fine family. With so many sound handling and size options to choose from, DPA's d:fine family now addresses every need that actors, musicians and singers face when working in a live television environment. &S220;There is a growing need for durable body worn microphone solutions with excellent sound reproduction for stringent use in live environments and similar settings,&S221; Poulsen adds. &S220;When we launched the d:fine Headset Microphones we believed that they would define a new generation of headsets. They have certainly met our expectations, which is why we have decided to expand the d:fine Headset Microphone series with this brilliant solution to give users a broad assortment of styles and features.&S221; For more information please visit DPA at IBC 2014. Hall 8, Stand E60. -ends- About DPA DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA&S217;s ultimate goal is to provide you &S211; whether you&S217;re in live sound, recording, theater or broadcast &S211; with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for your tasks. DPA takes no shortcuts in the design processes nor makes any compromises in manufacturing, which is all done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA&S217;s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability, and above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. For more information, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com