PhotonBeam 80 LED Floodlight to Feature at IBC

The “PhotonBeam 80 LED Floodlight”, the latest professional lighting fixture by UK specialists Photon Beard, will make its European debut at IBC 2014.

The company has adapted remote phosphor technology to enable the PhotonBeam 80’s LED source to provide near full spectrum, high CRI lighting.

Available in daylight 5600K or tungsten 3000K colour temperature, the PhotonBeam 80 LED is well-suited to work alongside Photon Beard’s Square One fluorescent panel. Power for the PhotonBeam 80 LED can be supplied from 90-260V AC mains or via standard camera batteries using V or Gold mount 11-17VDC.

Photon Beard’s “Platinum Blonde,” a highly energy-efficient 1200W HMI linear lamp, will also be seen in Europe for the first time at IBC. Platinum Blonde is provided in an open face format specifically designed for any raw output application.

Platinum Blonde is ideally suited to a broad range of television, film or photographic applications, whether as a bounce light or for punching through diffusion for a soft, yet powerful daylight source. Because it draws so little power, the Platinum Blonde can be powered from any domestic supply with no need for ancillary power. If required, it can also be used as a generator supply.

Photon Beard Managing Director Peter Daffarn, “Our products are researched, tested and built to the highest standards, which means that you get exactly the quality of light you need, wherever and whenever you need it.”

Photon Beard products and services will be fully demonstrated at IBC, Amsterdam, 12-16 September, Stand 11.D43.