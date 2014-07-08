Wohler and VSN Partner to Accelerate and Simplify Media Asset Management and Transformation Workflows

Integration of Wohler RadiantGrid Software-Based Processing Framework Into VSN MAM Makes for Dramatic Efficiency Gains

SAN FRANCISCO -- July 8, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Spain's VSN, an IT company specializing in high-performance multimedia content management solutions, is using Wohler's RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) as the transcoding and media transformation engine for its media asset management (MAM) product. Integration of this Wohler technology into its MAM solution enables VSN to offer end users a turnkey solution for high-performance media management and processing.

"The unique speed with which Wohler's RadiantGrid technology processes content translates to a significant benefit for customers using our VSN MAM solution," said Jordi Utiel, CEO at VSN. "By partnering with Wohler, we've been able to offer a platform that accelerates media processing workflows and, in turn, enables our customers to realize efficiency gains that are so critical in today's highly competitive media marketplace."

With more than 20 years of experience, VSN has developed technology and manufactured solutions to meet the needs of more than 1,000 customers -- TV stations, government organizations, universities, and news agencies -- in 100 countries. Tailored to the requirements of the broadcast industry, VSN solutions help to ensure comprehensive media management for TV stations as well as independent producers and distributors of audiovisual content.

Wohler's RadiantGrid applies TrueGrid(TM) file-based processing to manage and accelerate several tasks simultaneously while allowing users to realize true scalability across multiple machines. The result is a media transformation process that is simpler, faster, and dramatically more efficient than alternative solutions. Several installations of the VSN MAM with RadiantGrid technology have already been deployed successfully by customers in Asia-Pacific markets.

"VSN is a proven leader in IT-based solutions for the broadcast industry, and the intuitive interface and smart design of its solutions support straightforward management of media assets," said Craig Newbury, vice president of sales for the Wohler RadiantGrid business line. "Through our collaborative work, VSN is able to back the highly refined front-end of its MAM user interface with unparalleled processing power and efficiency. For the end user, the result is a simpler workflow that enables faster time to market."

Further information about the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform and other RadiantGrid solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About VSN

VSN is a global technology company focused on providing innovation and solutions for the broadcast and media sector. It offers a wide range of products based on standard IT infrastructure, solving the needs of creation, distribution, and management of audiovisual content in TV channels, public institutions, universities, and news agencies. The complete suite of VSN solutions has been developed with an open architecture, following industry standards. It allows the user to digitize and manage media contents and to automate and optimize daily operations, perfectly integrating the different areas and third-party applications. With offices in Barcelona (HQ), Dubai, Montevideo, Miami, and Hong Kong, along with a center of technological excellence in Alicante and a widespread network of partners, VSN offers worldwide coverage, always keeping close to its clients. VSN solutions solve the complete workflow of an audiovisual company, improving its efficiency and walking hand in hand with it in its journey towards multiplatform and cloud environments. More information about VSN is available at www.vsn-tv.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, and it continues today through the company's development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications. Wohler's RadiantGrid(TM) platform extends the company's award-winning product lines to include solutions for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, accelerated transcoding, and standards conversion. Together, Wohler's advanced file-based solutions and proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring and content management products ensure high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler and RadiantGrid products is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-VSN-EXPLORER.jpg

Photo Caption: Wohler RadiantGrid Used in VSN MAM System

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-RadiantGrid.jpg

Photo Caption:RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM)