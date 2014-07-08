BBC Northern Ireland Upgrades to Dalet Radio Suite

Paris, France – July 8, 2014 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions software and services for content producers, announced today that BBC Northern Ireland has extended its long-term relationship with Dalet by upgrading the production, playout and distribution capability of its radio operation to Dalet Radio Suite. The new solution is in daily use by more than 200 users at the nation's production hubs in Belfast and Londonderry.

The upgrade of the two sites, which was performed by Dalet Professional Services together with an internal operations team and included consulting, installation and training, took place between November 2013 and March 2014.

“The fresh rollout of Dalet software and the new infrastructure have enabled BBC NI radio production teams to advance to the latest workstation operating systems and also move to higher quality linear audio without disruption to their established operations,” explains Chris Wright, general manager, Dalet UK. “Radio Suite users also benefit from Dalet Onecut, an advanced audio editor that includes effects and supports multiple audio formats. Radio Suite's desktop production and on-air tools provide all they need to record or import audio files, edit complete packages, and build the cart walls and rundowns needed in the studios.”

About Dalet Radio Suite

Dalet Radio Suite is a production, playout and distribution system designed to streamline every aspect of the digital production chain for news and music channels, helping stations optimize their programming for over-the-air broadcasts as well as streaming, podcasts, DAB and other platforms.

The system operates with any kind of audio format and supports an array of functionality from editing, ingest, mix editing, selectable PPM metering standards and automated media distribution with associated PAD data in multiple formats, for dynamic podcasting and multiplatform delivery. Dalet Radio Suite’s centralized MAM content catalogue manages all programs and associated data. And when it comes to playout, Dalet OnAir is a proven and highly reliable automated solution used in some of the world’s largest multichannel operations.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, NBC Universal, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contacts:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (508) 498-8433

####