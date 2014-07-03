Guizhou Province TV Chooses Thomson Video Networks' ViBE VS7000 to Power New IPTV Service in China's Guizhou Province

RENNES, France -- July 2, 2014 -- Guizhou Province TV, the primary broadcaster in China's Guizhou province, has deployed Thomson Video Networks' award-winning ViBE(TM) VS7000 encoding and transcoding platform to drive the launch of its new IPTV service, Guizhou IPTV.

Installed in Guizhou Province TV's operations center in Guiyang City, the ViBE VS7000 joins an existing footprint of Thomson Video Networks video compression solutions including ViBE EM1000 and EM3000 encoders and the NetProcessor 9030 MPEG processing platform. Currently delivering 17 HD channels and 35 SD channels via IPTV, the ViBE VS7000 is providing the foundation for the network's long-term strategy to offer a range of IP video services, including multi-screen delivery.

"As a longtime user of Thomson Video Networks' encoding and video processing solutions, we knew we could count on world-class quality, reliability, and service when deploying the ViBE VS7000 to drive our new IPTV solutions," said Mr. Huang Xuejun, division manager of Guizhou IPTV. "In addition to compact size and efficient operation, the ViBE VS7000 provides outstanding picture quality and the scalability we need as we continue to expand our services."

Driven by Thomson Video Networks' exclusive MediaFlex v3.0 video operating system, the ViBE VS7000 video system combines renowned compression technology for outstanding picture quality with live broadcast-quality encoding; innovative video preprocessing; and faster-than-real-time file transcoding. For H.264 encoding, the 40 percent density improvement provided by MediaFlex v3.0 enables the VS7000 to process up to 448 SD channels or 80 HD channels on a single frame -- delivering significant OPEX savings in hardware, rack space, and power consumption.

"The ViBE VS7000 is an ideal choice for Guizhou Province TV because it provides all of the transcoding capabilities needed to offer the highest quality HD and SD IPTV services today, with the ability to expand its functionality into the future to support emerging standards such as ultra high definition TV," said Tony Berthaud, vice president, Asia-Pacific sales, Thomson Video Networks. "We appreciate our long-term partnership with Guizhou Province TV and look forward to working with it as it continues to add exciting new services for viewers."

