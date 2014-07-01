Front Porch Digital Promotes Phil Jackson to Chief Strategy Officer

Mind Behind Company's Innovative LYNX(SM) and DISTILL(SM) Products Now Focused Full-Time on Innovation

LAFAYETTE, Colo. -- July 1, 2014 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud and premises-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced that Phil Jackson has been promoted from chief operations officer to chief strategy officer. In his new position, Jackson is responsible for driving innovation and strategy for Front Porch Digital.

"Phil was the brains behind our LYNX cloud CSM service and our newest product, DISTILL, both of which were the first of their kind and approach long-standing industry challenges in innovative ways. That inventive thinking is immeasurably valuable to Front Porch Digital," said Mike Knaisch, president and CEO of Front Porch Digital. "This newly created role will provide Phil with the time and resources necessary to accelerate Front Porch Digital's exceptional growth trajectory in media and entertainment and beyond."

Jackson is assembling a core team from within Front Porch Digital, coupled with project-based virtual teams and a short list of key technology partners, to spur innovation on several fronts --through rapid prototyping, light-agile development methodology, and direct customer engagement in the innovation process.

"This isn't just an R&D function that looks at the latest buzzwords or IT trends in an isolated manner. This is a serious attempt to collaborate with our customers to understand their principal pain points, and, in solving those problems, bring new thinking and techniques to market. We want to build on the capabilities of the LYNX, DIVA, and SAMMA systems, which are the foundation of Front Porch Digital's success," said Jackson. "I am looking forward to this wonderful opportunity and am excited to be focused on delivering new capabilities for our customers. We'll be sure to share our progress, so please keep an eye on our new blog and social media feeds for regular updates."

Jackson is based in Lafayette, Colorado, and reports to Knaisch. He joined Front Porch Digital four years ago after serving in enterprise IT with BT Group, developing new markets at Level 3 Communications and managing service product development with AT&T. Before that, he built a strong background in software and services. Jackson specializes in pioneering development of new products and markets and leading the associated organizational change for commercial success.

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

