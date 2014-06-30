University of New Hampshire Delivers Secure Emergency Alert Information to Mobile Devices With Triveni Digital Solutions

PRINCETON, N.J. -- June 30, 2014 -- Triveni Digital today announced that the University of New Hampshire (UNH), in partnership with New Hampshire Public Television (NHPTV) and the New Hampshire Department of Safety (NH DOS), has deployed a statewide public safety datacasting service based on an integrated technology solution from Triveni Digital. Leveraging the ATSC A/153 Mobile DTV standard, the Triveni Digital solution enables the NH DOS to reliably deliver text messages and rich media content, including video files, audio, text, and graphics, to police vehicles and base stations utilizing NHPTV's statewide network. In addition, with features supporting the new Mobile Emergency Alert System (M-EAS) specifications, the system will also be able to deliver emergency notifications as well as normal programming to a wide range of consumer mobile devices.

"Deploying a statewide public datacasting service for mobile devices is critical to ensuring the safety of New Hampshire citizens," said Brian Shepperd, director of broadband services, UNH. "By partnering with Triveni Digital, we are now able to deliver secure, reliable, and feature-rich emergency alert information in real time to those who need it most."

The comprehensive solution includes Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder(R) PSIP metadata generator, GuideBuilder Mobile metadata generator, and Skyscraper(R) DTV content distribution system. Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder PSIP and GuideBuilder Mobile solutions provide UNH with a unified platform for managing ATSC Mobile metadata as well as PSIP information and have been integrated with Skyscraper for efficient content distribution. The emergency alert information is managed and delivered by NHPTV in conjunction with the New Hampshire State Police.

"As one of the first communications providers to rely on the ATSC's new M-EAS specification, UNH is a trailblazer for broadcasting reliable emergency alert information on mobile devices," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "The state-of-the-art installation featuring industry-leading technologies will ensure that the state of New Hampshire is prepared to communicate critical information in a timely manner during natural disasters and emergency situations."

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at http://www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Follow Triveni Digital:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah