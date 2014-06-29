Red TX Joins The Remote Recording Network

Broadcast audio specialist Red TX has joined Europe's leading live recording initiative Remote Recording Network. Whilst contributing to managing and engineering music and broadcast assignments on a global and cost-effective basis, RRN offers bespoke solutions that cater for all kinds of transmission, recording, mixing, mastering, duplication and publishing. Remote Recording Network GmbH had last year joined forces with Dutch mobile recording company Eurosound bv and had integrated the German ‘RemoteTaxi’ enterprise to establish the initial ‘Network’. Peter Brandt, head of Remote Recording Network and a man with over 30 years' experience of recording and mixing international rock, pop, jazz, and classical artists, says: "Bringing Red TX into RRN will benefit our European customers by giving them access to a fully digital truck based in Europe that can handle high-end surround sound projects, particularly for broadcast.” Tim Summerhayes, CEO of Red TX, adds: "I have known Peter Brandt for many years and we have worked together on numerous projects in the past. I am very excited by this collaboration because it allows us to utilize our combined technical resources in a very effective way. There is a huge requirement for mobile digital recording facilities in Europe and by joining forces with the Remote Recording Network we can now provide the necessary human and technical resources to meet this demand." Red TX has two state of the art recording units, RED 1 and RED 2. Both are equipped with Studer Vista 8 Digital Mixers, PMC 5.1 surround sound monitoring and Pyramix, Pro Tools and Reaper recording systems. They also have extensive racks of outboard equipment and digital effects, and are internally designed to very high acoustic specifications. RED 2, which is the larger of the two units, will be located as required, between the RRN HQ in Germany and Eurosound bv’s base in The Netherlands, while RED 1 will remain at Red TX’s premises in the UK. "Our model of using international partners to combine resources and equipment is very valid, especially in a world where businesses need to reduce their carbon footprint as much as they can," Peter Brandt adds: "By tapping into facilities that are already stationed on different continents, we don’t need to transport huge trucks around the globe. Instead we can ‘travel lite’, frequently only needing to transport an engineer, which minimizes travel costs and keeps our carbon footprint to a healthy low. It also means that we can keep our rates very competitive, too." Red TX's RED 2 unit will make its Remote Recording Network debut in June at the Tuckerville Festival in Enschede, The Netherlands. From there it has a busy summer ahead, working at live events and festivals in various countries. -ends- About Red TX: Red TX provides a comprehensive concert recording and broadcast service to the music and television industries. The company has state-of-the-art mobile recording facilities and can handle projects of any size or complexity. As well as recording audio for broadcast, the company also records live music events for subsequent release on CD or DVD www.remoterecording.net www.red-tx.com About Remote Recording Network: Remote Recording Network is a new initiative that brings together the market-leading live recording companies Peter Brandt Remote Recording and Eurosound GmbH. Years of experience, knowledge and network are now combined to supply an unrivaled, world-class, world-wide recording service. www.remoterecording.net For more information, please contact Tony Andrews – tony@awandrews.com