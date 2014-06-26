Imagine Communications Wins Large-Scale Routing Tender with Australia's ABC

Imagine Communications, a market leader of media software and video infrastructure solutions serving the global broadcast, multichannel video programming distributor and enterprise markets, today announced that it has won a major contract to replace all video routers in the television service of the Australian Broadcast Corporation (ABC). The national broadcaster will replace existing routers with a flexible, scalable, HD-capable infrastructure centred on Platinum™ large-scale router solutions and their extensive range of facility signal distribution functionality including fibre input switching, audio management and integrated multiviewers. The contract also includes hundreds of Magellan™ control panels for accessing the routing platforms’ rich capabilities.

“We are delighted that ABC has selected Imagine Communications for this significant project,” said Joe Khodeir, Senior Vice President for Asia at Imagine Communications. “Routing on a national scale can be a complex technical challenge, and this will be one of the largest router projects of its kind undertaken in the southern hemisphere. The extensive scalability, powerful integrated capabilities and forward-looking design of Platinum routing solutions make them the ideal choice for broadcasters taking a long-term view of their operations.”

Imagine Communications’ Platinum routing solutions combine a highly robust architecture with exceptional flexibility and rich integrated functionality including mixed-format video and audio routing, multiplexing and demultiplexing, multiviewers and advanced I/O support. Platinum IP3, the latest evolution in Platinum router technology, brings these industry-leading benefits and a path to an IP-enabled future to customers with even the largest system requirements. Delivering high-quality, multiformat signal routing up to 576x1024 in a single, 28RU frame, Platinum IP3 can seamlessly scale to matrices beyond 2Kx2K in multi-frame configurations without disruption to on-air operations. Platinum IP3’s uniquely integrated architecture and redundant crosspoints protect audio, video and multiviewer signals, helping maximize on-air reliability and reduce cost and complexity.

