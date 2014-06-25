Professional Bull Riders Choose LiGHTCuBE From MultiDyne for Fiber-Optic Field Transport

Rugged, High-Density MultiDyne Solution Supports up to 80 HD-SDI, SDI, or any Combination of Composite Video, Audio, Data, and PL, Over a Single Fiber-Optic Cable, Making it Perfect for ENG, Sports, and Announce-Booth Applications

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- June 25, 2014 -- MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, today announced that Professional Bull Riders, Inc., (PBR) has chosen its LiGHTCuBE fiber-optic field transport system to broadcast their action packed bull riding events. Installed by ProVideo Systems, Inc. -- a full-service professional video, television, and production equipment dealer and systems integrator -- MultiDyne's LiGHTCuBE is a fully customizable, rugged, and high-density solution that supports a wide range of signals, including composite, HD video, PL, IFB, audio, and more. Utilizing LiGHTCuBE, PBR can support up to 80 HD-SDI, SDI, or any combination of composite video, audio, data, and PL, over a single fiber-optic cable.

"PBR produces hundreds of events each year across the United States and around the globe, making it critical that we have a fiber-optic field transport solution that is dense, durable, compact, and easy to travel with," said Dan Hickman, senior director of tour operations, Professional Bull Riders, Inc. "MultiDyne's LiGHTCuBE supports a high signal count from a small, portable design that is tough in any environment. It's perfect for our remote broadcast needs."

ProVideo Systems, Inc. of Perrysburg, Ohio (www.provideosystems.com) provided integration, design, and consultation support for PBR. Kevin Olden, VP of engineering said, "When PBR needed a product for the 'Toughest Sport on Dirt,' I thought of MultiDyne. In Thackerville, Oklahoma, in temps of 115° F and above, the only cool air in the outdoor arena was coming from the back of the MultiDyne LiGHTCuBE!"

The LiGHTCuBE can be configured with DVI, RGB, and HDMI, enabling PBR to adapt to any signal environment. The powerful solution runs on 110/220 VAC power or batteries for field use. An Anton-Bauer or IDX mounting plate is included. Optical connectors include ST, SC, LC, TFOCA, PH, Tyco Expanded Beam, SMPTE, and Neutrik opticalCON.

Test and monitoring features make the LiGHTCuBE especially effective for in-the-field signal monitoring. With an HD monitor and signal generator on either end of the product, PBR can test the circuit even if the camera has not arrived. The HD test signal generator option also allows PBR to send the test pattern down the line, or to send the signal from the studio end directly to the LiGHTCuBE, to monitor the camera output and the signals arriving at the shoot.

Measuring at 14-inches cubed, the LiGHTCuBE is compact and portable enough for sports and ENG applications, announce-booth settings, and any field application where signal density is important. Carry handles allow grab-and-go access for remote or on-location productions. A weather resistant cover is available for extra protection. The LiGHTCuBE is compatible with all MultiDyne fiber-optic field transport solutions and is manufactured in the USA.

"When broadcasting from a sports arena, there are obvious environmental factors like weather, dirt, and debris that necessitate rugged equipment," said Frank Jachetta, president at MultiDyne. "MultiDyne is well-known in the industry for developing fiber-optic transport equipment built to withstand any operating condition. That ruggedness, combined with portability, a high signal count, and advanced test and monitoring features make LiGHTCuBE the best fit for the Professional Bull Riders' broadcast requirements."

About the Professional Bull Riders, Inc. (PBR)

The world's premier bull riding organization, the PBR, turns 21 in 2014. In just two decades, the dream of 20 bull riders has become a global sports phenomenon with PBR broadcasts reaching more than half a billion households in 50 nations and territories around the world, and more than 2.5 million fans attending live events each year. PBR has paid out more than $130 million in earnings to its athletes, and 25 riders have earned more than $1 million, including Justin McBride with $5.5 million the most of any western sports athlete in history.

For more information on the PBR, go to www.pbr.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at http://twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at http://www.YouTube.com/PBR.

About MultiDyne(R) (www.multidyne.com)

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne(R) has been a leading provider of innovative video and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne's fiber-optic transport systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company's other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company's website at www.multidyne.com, or send an email to sales@multidyne.com.