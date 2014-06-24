FSR Joins HDBaseT Alliance

Woodland Park, NJ -- FSR today announced it has joined the HDBaseT Alliance (http://www.HDBaseT.org/) as an Adopter Member. The HDBaseT Alliance is a cross-industry alliance founded by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Valens to promote and standardize HDBaseT™ technology for real world distribution of uncompressed Ultra-HD multimedia content. FSR president Jan Sandri made the announcement from the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Day 1 of InfoComm, the largest annual conference and exhibition for AV buyers and sellers worldwide held in Las Vegas from June 18 – 20.

“We are thrilled to be part of an organization established by respected industry giants, and comprised of consummate professionals across many diverse disciplines, ” said Sandri. “FSR’s theme this year is “Connect with confidence” and that certainly reflects HDBaseT’s objectives. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship, and participating in HDBaseT developments as it shapes specifications to meet the needs of an evolving marketplace.”

“It is a pleasure to welcome FSR to the Alliance, as they bring their expertise and experience to the Alliance. We are looking forward to working together with FSR as they develop new, innovative products that support and promote HDBaseT technology to their customers,” said Ariel Sobelman, President of the HDBaseT Alliance.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

About the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT™ Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for high definition, digital connectivity. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics and professional AV market. The cornerstone of HDBaseT technology is the New 5Play™, a feature set that converges uncompressed Ultra-HD digital video, audio, 100BaseT Ethernet, power over cable, various control signals, and USB through a single LAN cable. For additional information on HDBaseT Alliance and membership benefits, visitwww.HDBaseT.org.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications • Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv

Sandra Welfeld

Communications

HDBaseT Alliance

+972-9-762-6945 (O)

sandra@hdbaset.org