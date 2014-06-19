SMPTE and Hollywood Post Alliance Reveal Plans to Merge

SMPTE Will Begin Providing Administrative Support for HPA in First Step Toward May 2015 Merger

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- June 19, 2014 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced plans for a new partnership with the Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA). The partnership will begin with SMPTE providing administrative support to HPA, and it is expected to culminate in the merger of the two organizations by May 2015.

"HPA is known not only for its unique brand identity, but also for facilitating open dialog among all disciplines in the entertainment industry," said Wendy Aylsworth, president of SMPTE. "Complementing SMPTE's work in standards and education, these qualities will enrich the experience of SMPTE members worldwide, giving them the opportunity to engage in more frequent dialogue with nontechnical and supporting industry professionals. For these and many other reasons, we look forward to extending the HPA brand to a broader global audience."

The partnership unites two leading technical organizations serving the media and entertainment business. It gives both SMPTE and HPA the opportunity to extend their reach and expand their membership while better serving the whole industry -- from the engineering and technical professionals to the creative community.

"With this partnership, HPA and SMPTE strengthen our collaborative work in addressing how our communities plan for the future of technology and the creative process," said Leon Silverman, HPA board president. "For HPA, a closer relationship with SMPTE is also valuable in that it will enable our organization to extend the reach of our content and our work to a global audience beyond Hollywood."

Further information about HPA is available at www.hpaonline.com, and additional information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

