NUGEN Audio Announces Educational Sales Program

Award-Winning Loudness Management, Metering, and Correction Tools Now Available at 50 Percent Discount to Qualified Students, Teachers, and Institutions

LEEDS, U.K. -- June 17, 2014 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, today introduced special educational pricing for its complete line of loudness management, metering, and correction solutions. Effective immediately, the company will offer a 50 percent discount to qualifying students, teachers, and institutions.

"NUGEN Audio is committed to investing in the future of the media industry, and we want to make our products as accessible as possible to the next generation of users," said Jon Schorah, creative director, NUGEN Audio. "As loudness compliance becomes a requirement for broadcasters around the world, it's critical that loudness monitoring and correction become a standard part of the curriculum for those teaching audio for broadcast and post-production. Our loudness plug-ins are specifically engineered for maximum ease of use and efficiency, which makes them fit perfectly in a professional audio educational setting."

Subject to terms and conditions, including proof of educational status, the NUGEN Audio education discount is available to current students and faculty, and also to accredited learning institutions. Detailed information is available at www.nugenaudio.com/edu, by emailing edu@nugenaudio.com, or through any local NUGEN Audio dealer.

More information about the entire NUGEN Audio product family is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

# # #

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/NUGEN/NUGENAudio-VisLM_TC.jpg

Photo Caption: NUGEN Audio VisLM Loudness Meter

Webpage Link:www.nugenaudio.com/edu