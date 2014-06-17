Egypt's CBC Boosts Flexibility of HD Signal Transport With Riedel MediorNet Real-Time Network

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- June 17, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that leading Egyptian TV channel Capital Broadcast Center (CBC) has upgraded its Cairo facilities and operations with the installation of a MediorNet real-time media network. Riedel MediorNet frames enable flexible transport of 10 HD video signals between two CBC buildings within the Egyptian Media Production City.

"Riedel's MediorNet solution is an ideal fit for our operations not only because of its flexibility and intuitive operation, but also because of the rich feature set it provides," said Mohamed Hammad, playout manager for CBC. "In deploying MediorNet for HD signal distribution, we've realized much greater freedom in establishing point-to-point and point-to-multipoint signal transport with valuable cost-saving benefits including reliable synchronization."

Enabling CBC to move beyond simple point-to-point links, Riedel's MediorNet network allows the broadcaster to send any incoming signal to any output or even to multiple outputs. Because routing is managed through a straightforward user interface, CBC can change its signal-routing configuration without the need for re-wiring or physical patching. MediorNet also helps to eliminate the need for external devices through integrated broadcast-quality processing and conversion features such as frame store/frame synchronizers and embedders/de-embedders at any input/output.

Going forward, CBC can connect additional sites easily and increase the signal load by adding MediorNet frames to the network. The broadcaster has plans to augment the installation with a Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom system as well, which will allow for the connection of a talk-back panel linking production staff across CBC facilities.

"One of the reasons for CBC's leadership in Egypt's broadcast market is its willingness to use new technologies to overcome operational obstacles and limitations," said Ahmed Magd El Din, general manager, Middle East and Turkey, Riedel Communications. "We look forward to building on the success of this installation, which provides CBC with even broader signal transport and communications capabilities."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

