Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Showcases RF Central microlite Transmitters at BroadcastAsia 2014

MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE, JUNE 17, 2014 -Integrated MicrowaveTechnologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets, demonstrates its complete family of RF Central microLite Links at BroadcastAsia 2014, Asia’s leading event for the broadcast and entertainment industry (Booth #5D1-07).

Comprising theRF Central microLite HD camera-top transmitter and two RF Central microLite HD camera-back transmitters, including the Gold Mount® and V-Mount, the complete family of HD links offers a full range of docking options for compatibility with nearly every ENG camera on the market.

Users can mount the RF Central microLite HD camera-top transmitter via a hot shoe, as well as pair it with Litepanels camera-mounted lighting solutions. For both the Gold Mount and V-Mount battery-docking options, the mount is positioned on both sides of the clamshell transmitter, allowing it to be connected to the camera. The battery can then be mounted to the transmitter. As a result, users can employ the battery to power up the transmitter and to pass power through to the camera. The RF Central microLite HD camera-back Anton/Bauer transmitter conveniently mounts between the Gold Mountand Logic Series® battery. The RF Central V-Mount microLite HD transmitter mounts on the end of the camera between a plate and any V-Mount battery.

“IMT’s RF Central microLite Links provide broadcasters with the unprecedented flexibility that is needed for today’s ENG operations as its diverse mounting options enable it to be used with nearly all of the cameras in a stations’ rig,” says IMT Regional Sales Manager, Asia, KS Tan. “We look forward to showcasing all three variations of this best-selling transmitter at BroadcastAsia 2014.”

Developed for the new generation of HD (SDI)-capable compact cameras, microLite has been specially designed to address the current domestic and international broadcasting band requirements within a single unit. All microLite HD Links are available in licensed 2-GHz and license-free 5.8-GHz frequency versions. The 2-GHz model covers from 1.9 to 2.5GHz and delivers up to 200mW, while the 5.8-GHz frequency band unit has a robust 100-mW RF output. Depending on the mode and frequency, the transmitter has a range of up to one mile

microLite features superb H.264 SD and HD encoding capabilities and operates in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The H.264 video encoder supports the main profile of the H.264 standard, providing a 30-percent bit-rate reduction or video-quality improvement compared to encoders that only support the H.264 baseline profile.

Each model, which features user-friendly control panels, is the perfect companion for IMT’s RF Central Direct VU handheld monitor/receiver. When used together, the RF Central microLite and the RF Central Direct VU combine to form a complete transmitter and receiver link in the field. With its compact design, both the microLite and Direct VU are ideal for a variety of mobile applications, including live sports events, reality TV productions, ENG/OB broadcast and video assist.

