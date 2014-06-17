Video Devices PIX 270i and PIX 250i Come Into Focus at InfoComm 2014

New Recorders Offer Advanced Network Functionality and Multi-Drive Recording for Seamless Integration into Existing AV Systems

LAS VEGAS, JUNE 17, 2014-Video Devices, mission critical video products by Sound Devices, showcases its latest PIX recorders, PIX 270i and PIX 250i, at InfoComm 2014 (Booth C6443). The network-connected PIX 270i and PIX 250i multi-drive video decks offer comprehensive multi-channel AV record and playback tools for house of worship (HOW), corporate, live event and other production applications.

The PIX 270i and PIX 250i recorders offer significant advantages and time-savings to production workflows, providing tapeless, file-based recording and playback with the ability to access and transfer high-quality files over Ethernet. Its advanced network functionality along with simultaneous multi-drive video and audio recording makes Video Devices latest PIX products a complete production-ready AV solution. In addition, its ability to be controlled over IP, RS-422 and GPIO make it ideally suited to be integrated into a range of AV applications.

Both products feature extensive network connectivity and can be connected over Ethernet for simultaneous grouped recording and playback, creating a cost-effective scalable solution that addresses the multi-camera recording needs of today’s production. Its built-in Web server, PIXNet, offers browser-based transport and setup-menu control of any number of units. PIX 270i features built-in multiple unit synchronization, offering simultaneous, frame-accurate recording and playback, ideal for multi-camera production and live event multi-screen playback. Any number of units can be grouped and controlled as a single system from either the hardware or the built-in Web-based control panel. Frame accurate sync works with other PIX 260i and PIX 270i recorders. The PIX 250i can be grouped with other PIX 250i, PIX 260i and PIX 270i recorders. The PIX 270i and PIX 250i can be controlled by external RS-422 (Sony 9-pin compatible) controllers as well as via its GPIO port.

Up to four drives, two SATA drives in PIX-CADDYs and two SATA-connected drives can be connected to the PIX 270i. All four drives can be recorded to simultaneously or sequentially for redundancy and long-form programs. For PIX 250i, up to two SATA drives in PIX-CADDYs can be connected to the easily accessed front-panel drive bays. In the same fashion, both drives can be recorded to simultaneously or sequentially. This redundancy in local, removable storage devices, coupled with standard, Ethernet-based file-transfer features, further reduces steps in the production workflow. Recording to multiple drives offers immediate file backup, eliminating time-consuming post-record copying. Gigabit Ethernet network ports enable remote access to recorded files and the ability to transfer these files quickly into a post-production environment.

The Video Devices PIX 250i and PIX 270i are designed for mission-critical applications with their dedicated video hardware, and PowerSafe and FileSafe feature sets. Both products are equipped with the company’s proprietary PowerSafe technology. PowerSafe circuitry has a built-in 10-second power reserve. In the event of power loss the unit continues to operate for up to 10 seconds, then stops any file operation and shuts down. This ensures that a complete power loss has no effect on the recording. PIX also features FileSafe, which automatically detects and repairs corrupted file headers when drives are mounted. Should a drive be inadvertently removed during recording; simply reinsert the drive and it automatically repairs its files. Powered by 10-27 VDC through a four-pin XLR connector, the PIX 270i also offers a secondary DC input for power supply redundancy.

The PIX recorders offer 3G-SDI (12-bit, 4:4:4) and HDMI I/O, and can record at numerous data rates. Full RGB Apple ProRes 4444 (330 Mbps) and low data rate proxy files (36 Mbps) are available. Files are ready for import directly into popular editing environments, including Avid, Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro, eliminating time-consuming transferring and transcoding.

The PIX 270i offers extensive audio capabilities, with 64 record tracks (32 tracks at 96k), Dante audio-over-Ethernet, 64 channels of both MADI (coaxial and optical) audio, eight channels of analog audio, eight channels of AES digital audio, and 16 channels of embedded SDI audio, making the PIX 270i the world’s first video device that also includes Dante audio over Ethernet. The PIX 250i features eight channels of analog audio, eight channels of AES digital audio and 16 channels of embedded SDI audio, and supports up to 16 tracks of audio. With its wide range of input and output capabilities, the 270i also offers real-time bridging between the various audio interface types.

PIX 270i and PIX 250i also include a high-performance hardware scaler and frame-rate converter. Regardless of the incoming signal, PIX records the signal after up-, down- or cross-conversion at the same or different frame rate. Hardware-based 3:2 pull-down removal is also available.

With its built-in ultra-accurate time-code generator/reader with genlock input/output, the PIX is a great master clock for driving a network of devices requiring synchronization. In addition to generating ultra-stable time-code, time-code can be read from the SDI stream, the HDMI stream or external sources.

PIX can be seamlessly integrated into existing AV systems and environments due to its 1/2-rack, 2-U chassis dimension. Both the PIX 270i and PIX 250i have precision five-inch IPS, 800- x 480-pixel displays for setup menu access and video monitoring. The high-accuracy display, with its peaking, false color and zoom functions, is perfect for framing, exposure and focus evaluation.

