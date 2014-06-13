Emotion Systems eFF loudness compliance moves into Asia with Ideal Systems
For BroadcastAsia 2014 Release
BroadcastAsia, Singapore, Stand: 5L6-03, 13 June 2014 –Emotion Systems’ today announced a technology partnership with Ideal Systems, launching at BroadcastAsia 2014.
eFF is a comprehensive loudness compliance application for media files and is now an integrated component within Ideal Systems’ SoftCast solution for operating and managing broadcast television channels.
“Loudness compliance is an important element in modern broadcast workflows and we are excited to be working with Emotion Systems to offer their proven eFF solution as a workflow option within our SoftCast MAM and ecosystem”, explained Fintan McKiernan, CEO at Ideal Systems (Singapore).
SoftCast from Ideal Systems is a downloadable software-based solution for broadcast television operators and offers a wide range of functionality including channel in a box, automation, ingest, playout, media asset management, traffic scheduling and ad sales.
“We have been steadily building our eFF customer base around the world and this further endorsement and partnership with Ideal Systems will help support our growing Asian customer base”, added MC Patel, CEO, Emotion Systems.
About Emotion Systems
Emotion Systems develops and markets world-class, file-based signal processing tools to analyse and resolve issues with audio, video, time code and metadata. The company has put together a pioneering team to design and market innovative products to provide the best possible workflow efficiencies within IT-centric, file-based broadcast and post environments. For additional information on Emotion Systems products and services, please visit www.emotion-systems.com
About Ideal Systems
IdealSystems, Asia’s largest broadcast systems integrator, is a multi-national organization providing innovative media and design solute ons to sectors, including broadcasting, telecoms, and media. Ideal Systems provides services that range from consultancy and conceptualization to complete systems and facility, design, build, and support of broadcast systems and studios.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Ideal Systems has grown from its head office in Hong Kong to a Pan-Asia-Pacific organization with 10 regional offices in eight countries. The company employs almost 200staff members in its offices in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, India, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and a new Malaysia office.
Ideal Systems develops, integrates, delivers and supports SoftCast a suite for software for broadcasters across Asia
