3TS Capital Partners Invests 7.2 million US$ into Visual Unity

Leading OTT platform and multiscreen solution provider, Visual Unity announces an investment of 7.2 million US$ (5.2 million Euros) by 3TS Capital Partners, the growth capital technology fund. This investment will strengthen Visual Unity’s delivery of end-to-end OTT solutions on a global scale. The investment of 3TS, into Visual Unity is from their Cisco, EBRD, EIF and OTP backed growth capital fund, which focuses on investments in fast growing technology companies primarily in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Visual Unity will use the investment to support the growth of an international customer base for vuMedia™, its flagship OTT platform. vuMedia™ enables content owners and distributors to monetize their video assets over the Internet. The company’s goal is to be the leading provider of OTT and multiscreen solutions. This investment will hasten leading-edge development of vuMedia™, Visual Unity’s world-class digital content delivery and smooth-multiscreen-user-experience product. 3TS is initially acquiring a minority stake in Visual Unity and commits to supporting the company at both a strategic and operational level. Tomas Petru, Visual Unity’s Founder and CEO, says: "This is an exciting time for Visual Unity, with 3TS taking a key role in the future success of our company. Our robust, end-to-end product is already used by our customers worldwide. We support close to 10.000 different screens and devices in conjunction with every conceivable monetization method. 3TS’ diligent examination of, and investment into our product portfolio not only attests to its innovation, but will be instrumental in fueling our sales, marketing and development expansion." "Our strategic investment into Visual Unity will enable a strong focus in product development, while reaching previously untapped markets around the world," commented Daniel Lynch, Managing Partner of 3TS Capital. "We look forward to establishing Visual Unity as a global leader in OTT and multiscreen products and services." "This investment from 3TS is coming at an ideal juncture for Visual Unity, in helping us realize our global expansion ambitions in response to overwhelming customer demand," comments Tony Hasek, Chief Commercial Officer at Visual Unity. "This investment will provide the resources needed to service key markets around the world, and capitalize on the amazing growth opportunity in OTT and video streaming services." -ends- About Visual Unity Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMedia™ platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMedia™ is a highly scalable and a modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes. Visual Unity is based in Los Angeles, Munich, Prague, Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai, Hong Kong. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com, info@visualunity.com About 3TS Capital Partners 3TS Capital Partners (www.3tscapital.com) is one of the leading private equity and venture capital firms in Central and Eastern Europe operating through offices in Budapest, Bucharest, Istanbul, Prague, Vienna and Warsaw. 3TS targets investments in growth sectors including Technology & Internet (Software, Hardware, Mobile, Ecommerce, Social, etc.), Media & Communications and Technology-Enabled Services. Investors in the current and earlier 3TS funds totaling over € 300 million include Cisco, EIF, EBRD, OTP, Sitra, 3i and KfW among others. 3TS Capital Partners, 3TS and the 3TS logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of 3TS Capital Partners Ltd. and/or its affiliates. For more Information Please contact Anikó Horváth ahorvath@3tscapital.com, tel. +43-699-10313369 or Managing Partner Daniel Lynch dlynch@3tscapital, tel. +420 225 990 856.