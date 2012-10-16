APPEAR TV SHOWCASES KEY HEAD-END TECHNOLOGIES AT SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO 2012

Orlando, FL –Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation head-ends for broadcast and IP television, will showcase itsencoding/transcoding/multiscreen, content acquisition, decoding, descrambling, powerful video processing, multiplexing with IP streaming and modulationcapabilities at the 2012 SCTE Cable-Tec Expo (Booth343). Designed to help broadcasters and cable providers address the challenge of delivering content in today’s multi-format, multiscreen environment, the ultra-reliable modules deliver a host of vital capabilities for Appear TV head-end systems.

“The range of capabilities offered through our card-based head-end systems will streamline any application through rock-solid reliability and operational efficiencies,” saysCarl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “We offer systems that are modular and expandable that will successfully integrate either with pre-existing third-party head-end equipment, or form the basis of a complete, self-contained system. The industry at large continues to embrace the power offered by these modules.”

endcoding/transcoding for the Big SCREEN:

Appear TV’s encoding/transcoding modules are designed to provide a state-of-the-art, flexible encoding and transcoding head-end platform for reliable, high-quality real-time broadcast operations. It handles the encoding and transcoding duties necessary for head-end system architectures of varying complexity while offering control over all inputs and outputs. This means that any format input can address any format output, making head-end operation simple and straightforward.

The encoder section can handle up to 32 HD or 64 SD channels per head-end chassis, offeringHD-SDI/SDI, composite inputs with MPEG-2/MPEG-4 AVC encoding, HD and SD. Audio encoding includes MPEG-1 Layer 2 Stereo, LC-AAC Stereo, HE-AAC v1/2 Stereo and Dolby Digital pass-through for surround applications. The transcoder matches the 32 HD-/64 SD-channel capability of the encoder, offering full decode, re-encode, HD to SD and SD to HD conversion including up or down scaling. Audio transcoding includes HE-AAC v1/2 and LC-AAC v1/2 to MPEG-1 Layer 2 and MPEG-1 Layer 2 to LC-AAC translation. Statmux capabilities are supported by both encoder and transcoder operations, offering up to four statmux groups and 32 statmux services per chassis.

Multiscreen Module:

The multiscreen module is a keyHWbroadcasting element, especially forIP,satellite or cable operations. Designed to address linear adaptive streaming concerns, it supports the encoding and transcoding of a wide range ofdevice type,resolutions and profiles. The card is compatible withAppear TV’sinput, processing and output modules, and integrates with all commonABRsegmenters.When it comes to live production situations,this hardware solution offers high density with excellent QoS and is more operationally-efficient than a software-based transcoding solution. The module is capable of providing up to 64HD, 192 SD and up to 448 sub SD profiles in a 4RU chassis.

Decoding Module:

This range of modules offers compact decoding capabilities with SDI/HD-SDI/composite or RF outputs to accommodate any broadcast head-end operation. The SDI/HD-SDI/composite module decodes up to 32 SD/HD channels per chassis, offering MPEG-2/MPG-4 AVC HD/SD decoding addressing SDI/HD-SDI and analog outputs. Audio decoding includes MPEG-1/ 2 Layer 1/2 Stereo, MPEG-4 AAC-LC and AAC plus v1/2 stereo, downmix from 5.1 to stereo, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus decoding, pass-through capabilities and conversion from Dolby Digital Plus to Dolby Digital. VBI and subtitling are also supported.

Reception, Adaptation, Multiplexing and Streaming Modules:

This family of fully-integrated high-capacity reception and streaming modules offers a wide range of critical capabilities for a successful head-end system. The input and output interfaces supportIP, ASI, DVB-S/S2, DVB-T/T2 and DVB-C capabilities. Descrambling includes CAM descrambling of up to 10 services per CAM and support for bulk descrambler soft client/BISS with 250 services per module.Scrambling power includesAES and DVB scrambling, integration with the main CA systemsandDVB-Simulcrypt compliance capable of supporting up to 250 services per chassis.Processing includes, dynamic audio levelling and EIT schedule regeneration. The series features transport stream processing, de/re-multiplexing, PSI/SI/PSIP input analysis and regeneration and automatic output-redundancy capabilities.

Modulator Modules:

The Appear TV modules support QAM modulators in 8 or 16 carriers per card with Docsis 3.0 compliance. The powerful module offers a complete satellite solution in a single unit, offering a DVB-S/S2 modulator with two fully agile outputs, support for CCM, VCM and ACM formats, a symbol rate of 0.5-45 MBaud and pre-correction.

All of Appear TV’s modules are designed to fit the same chassis, providing a flexible solution that is future-proof. Users are able to select the functionalities that they require now and can easily update their operations by simply adding a new module card. Always keeping abreast of unique products that open up new opportunities for video distribution, AppearTV is able to easily upgrade its options for new and existing users by introducing new modules.