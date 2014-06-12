New RTL Netherlands News Studio Went Live With Orad Virtual Backdrop

Orad announced today that the new RTL Netherlands News Studio went live using a unique integrated solution based on Orad graphics systems. The installation features three large virtual green panels, in which stunning video and graphics are perfectly keyed over thanks to Orad’s ProSet Virtual Studio and Maestro systems.

RTL uses the Orad ProSet system to key the very high-resolution content over the three virtual panels, which are strategically located along the back of the real studio. The ProSet system extracts camera and lens parameters from each of the five studio cameras, flawlessly matching keyed graphics to the panels. To ensure graphics and video are always sharp, Orad’s high-quality Infuse internal chroma-keyer is used for keying. Augmented reality elements are also generated by ProSet, allowing RTL to create an even more appealing studio look.

The Orad HDVG4 rendering platform integrates with the five studio cameras to display high-resolution graphics and video content. The platform’s powerful engine renders in real-time complex 3D graphics sceneries. Full-screen graphics, lower thirds, tickers and other on-air graphics elements are controlled by the Orad Maestro control application.

With a holistic approach in mind, the playlist, including the virtual background and the on-air graphics, are generated by the Maestro News Producer plugin, which is embedded into the Avid iNews newsroom computer system. The rundown is controlled by Sony’s ELC studio automation system, which triggers the Maestro created playlist to air.

“We were adamant that we wanted all the advantages of a video wall, without an actual video wall. After an intense evaluation process, we found that only Orad was able to provide us with the required technology to realize the augmented video walls we dreamed of. We are very pleased with the visual results we can now achieve and the efficiency gains thanks to the integration between Orad’s Maestro and our automation system,” says Hank van de Loo, CTO at RTL Netherland.

Visit http://youtu.be/nPc_PwpnQME to see a clip of the broadcast.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

