The Hollywood Post Alliance(r) Announces the 2014 Engineering Excellence Award Call For Entries

(Los Angeles, CA) The Hollywood Post Alliance has announced the 2014 Call for Entries for its Engineering Excellence Award. The Engineering honor showcases inventors, manufacturers, vendors and/or peer post production companies for outstanding product or technology application offerings. Valid offerings may include products or processes, and must represent a step forward for its industry beneficiaries. The HPA Engineering Excellence Award is recognized as one of the most important technology honors in the post production industry.

The Engineering Excellence Award spotlights the companies and individuals who draw upon technical and creative ingenuity and apply it to real world post production demands. Any individual, group of individuals or entity offering a submitted entry to the post production industry at large can submit an entry for the Award. The Engineering Excellence Award will be presented at the 2014 HPA Awards on the evening of November 6, 2014 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Launched in 2006, the HPA Awards have become the standard by which creative and technical excellence in the art, science and craft of post production is measured. The Engineering honors have been considered a crucial part of the HPA Awards from its inception. The 2013 winners were DTS, Inc. for MDA, NVIDIA for NVIDIA GRID(tm) Visual Computing Appliance (VCA), Sony Pictures Imageworks and The Foundry for FLIX, and Telestream for their 16 bit 4:4:4:4 Transcoding Technology.

In addition to the Engineering Excellence Award, the HPA Awards honor the important post production categories of: Outstanding Color Grading, Editing, Sound and Visual Effects for feature film, television and commercials, as well as the HPA(r) Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production.

Complete rules, guidelines and entry information are available at: www.hpaawards.net. Submissions for the Engineering Excellence Award will be accepted May 16, 2014 through June 20, 2014. Entrants for the Engineering Excellence Award will be invited to present at a special HPA judging event in early August. For more information about the HPA Awards, visit www.hpaawards.net or call 213.614.0860.

Contact Alicia Rock at 213.614.0860 or write to arock@hpaonline.com for information about sponsorship opportunities for the 2014 HPA Awards show.

About the Hollywood Post Alliance(r)

Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) serves the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media and other dynamic media content.

About the HPA(r) Awards

The HPA Awards were created to foster awareness of post production, promote creative and technical excellence, recognize the achievements of post production talent, and build involvement in the Hollywood Post Alliance.

Media Contact:

ignite strategic communications

p: 818.980.3473

Christine Purse, chris@ignite.bz or

Mimi Rossi, mimi@ignite.bz