New Agreement With Batelco Bahrain Extends Riedel Networks' Connectivity in Middle East and Persian Gulf Region

Bilateral Supply Agreement Allows Both Parties to Enhance Network Service Offering Across Greater Geographic Area

BUTZBACH, Germany -- June 11, 2014 -- Riedel Networks, provider of a high-performance global communication service platform designed for multinational corporations and broadcasters, today announced that it is extending its presence in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region through a new agreement with Batelco, Bahrain's leading telecommunications provider. The bilateral supply agreement signed by the two companies will enable both Riedel Networks and Batelco to extend their reach through each other's network.

"The Middle East is home to a diverse and growing economy, and from this region we see a constant demand for global connectivity solutions," said Michael Martens, CEO and managing director, Riedel Networks. "By enhancing our global presence and enabling our customers to connect with businesses in the Middle East and Gulf region, this new agreement with Batelco strengthens our position as a premium supplier of high-quality data networks worldwide."

Batelco Bahrain, the headquarters of the Batelco Group, has established a strong reputation in the Middle East telecommunication industry over many years and is a trusted partner of choice for many global providers. The group has evolved into a major communications company with direct and indirect investments across 14 geographies: Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man, Maldives, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Islands, and Falklands.

"Our ability to supply local and global connectivity allows us to meet our partners' demands seamlessly while also providing services at outstanding value," said Adel Daylami, general manager, Enterprise Division, Batelco Bahrain. "Through strategic partnerships with global players including Riedel Networks, we have developed a resilient network trusted by customers worldwide."

Additional information about Batelco Bahrain is available at www.batelco.com and additional details about Batelco Group can be found at www.batelcogroup.com. Further information about Riedel Networks and the company's services is available at www.riedel-networks.net.

Riedel Networks is a subsidiary of Riedel Communications in Wuppertal, Germany, a leader in real-time networks for video, audio, and communication.

# # #

About Batelco

Batelco Group, is headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain and listed on the Bahrain Bourse. Batelco has played a pivotal role in the country's development as a major communications hub and today is the leading integrated communications' provider, continuing to lead and shape the local consumer market and the enterprise ICT market. Batelco has been growing overseas via investing in other market-leading fixed and wireless operators.

Batelco Group has evolved from being a regional Middle Eastern operation to become a major communications company with direct and indirect investments across 14 geographies, namely Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man, Maldives, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Islands and Falklands. www.batelcogroup.com

About Riedel Networks

Riedel Networks provides a high-performance, high-quality global communication service platform that leverages international MPLS VPNs and Ethernet Virtual Private Lines to meet the needs of multinational corporations and broadcasters and to enable network providers to extend their footprints. Founded in 2001 in Butzbach, near Frankfurt, Germany, the company today serves customers across all vertical industries in more than 40 countries. Riedel Networks provides dependable, agile, and secure services and exceptional customer service to highly discerning customers, and its network supports critical transmissions including coverage of the world's premier sports events. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Riedel Communications in Wuppertal, Germany, a leader in real-time networks for video, audio, and communication. More information is available at www.riedel-networks.net.

Photo Links:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MichaelMartens-RNCEOandAdelDaylami-GMBatelco.jpg

Photo Caption: Michael Martens, CEO and Managing Director, Riedel Networks With Adel Daylami, General Manager, Batelco