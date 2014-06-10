HRS Control Unveils NEW Bridge Products as part of their Embedded Control Servers product line At In

HRS Control will introduce a suite of Bridge products as part of their Embedded Control Servers product line at InfoComm14 where the company will occupy booth # C4834 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 18-20. The three devices - Lighting Bridge, Studio Bridge and Timecode Bridge - serve as middle-ware hardware devices and are designed to work as stand-alone units or as part of a larger system with UDC Pro ESC-Raptor.

"We have had this protocol translation technology since we developed it several years ago and it has been available as part of our full UDC Software package. Customers now have dedicated hardware to perform the function of protocol translation," says Drew Taylor, director of sales and applications for HRS Control. "The Bridge products now offer this technology in a cost effective dedicated and embedded hardware platform for even better performance and reliability."

While the Raptor provides the GUI, the Bridge products act as back-end workhorses linking external equipment for integrated communications. The bridges are ideal for concert touring, live events, broadcast studios, houses of worship, museums, theme parks, theaters and any other AV application.

The Lighting Bridge accepts incoming Art-Net or DMX triggers and executes outgoing HRS Macros that control any AV equipment. Configuration of the Lighting translation table is fast to build and simple to maintain.

The Studio Bridge translates incoming PBUS or VDCP triggers and executes HRS Macros enabling switchers in broadcast environments to talk to equipment such as Vista Systems' Spyder and AJA Ki Pro recorders.

The Timecode Bridge listens to incoming timecode. The user adds triggers so HRS Macros can be executed at points in the timecode to trigger other equipment. It works with LTC and MTC formats.

All of the Bridge products run on Linux embedded for 24/7 reliability. They come in half-rack width with an available rack shelf. Sharing its form factor with Raptor, a Bridge can sit side-by-side with the Raptor and occupy just a single rack height.

A built-in web page is used for set up configuration and realtime system monitoring.

HRS Control is taking orders and shipping the bridge products now.

About HRS Control

High Resolution Systems known as HRS Control is a company with a strong systems engineering and applications background. Its founders have decades of experience in the audio visual rental and staging industry, broadcast applications, A/V installations and system design. This combined experience allows them to provide the highest possible quality solutions to its customers in the most efficient manner. For more information, visit www.hrscontrol.com.