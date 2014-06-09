Blonder Tongue Appoints Walt Davis as Senior Director of Product Management and Technical Services

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- June 9, 2014 -- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE MKT:BDR) today announced that it has appointed Walt Davis as senior director of product management and technical services. Davis will be responsible for managing product implementation and technical support of the company's next-generation digital video solutions.

"We look forward to Walt joining us as an important part of our company, complementing our existing leadership team, culture, and long-term strategy," said Emily Nikoo, executive vice president of Blonder Tongue. "He brings over twenty years of product management experience in the broadband video market that will be applied to an exciting assortment of new products and services."

Davis joins Blonder Tongue after five years with Vubiquity managing its linear portfolio of video services targeting North American and Caribbean operators. Before Vubiquity, he worked at SES as the director of product management and marketing for IP-Prime, a linear aggregation service delivered to operators via satellite. Prior to SES, Davis was the product manager for Cavalier Telephone's MPEG-4 IPTV service in Richmond, Virginia. Davis has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia, and a master's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland.

"I am excited to join Blonder Tongue and help explore new opportunities for growth in existing markets, as well as expansion into new markets with current and future product offerings," said Davis. "I look forward to working with our technical services organization to enhance our capabilities to support Blonder Tongue products in the field, and build on the Blonder Tongue reputation for quality customer service."

More information on Blonder Tongue and its products is available at www.blondertongue.com.

# # #

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. together with R.L. Drake Holdings, LLC -- its wholly owned subsidiary -- offer customers more than 130 years of combined engineering and manufacturing excellence with solid histories of delivering reliable, quality products. As a leader in the field of cable television communications, the Company provides system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, IPTV, institutional, and professional video markets with comprehensive solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The Company designs, manufactures, sells, and supports an equipment portfolio of standard and high-definition digital video solutions, as well as core analog video and high-speed data solutions for distribution over coax, fiber, and IP networks. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com and www.rldrake.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements and, accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2013 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "target", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "endeavor", "should", "could", "may", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's "forward-looking" statements.

Photo Link: www.blondertongue.com/UserFiles/file/Walt_Davis.jpg

Photo Caption: Walt Davis, Blonder Tongue Senior Director of Product Management and Technical Services