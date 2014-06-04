Rino Petricola Promoted to COO and General Manager at Front Porch Digital

Company Consolidates Customer-Centric Functions Under Single Global Operations Position

LAFAYETTE, Colo. -- June 3, 2014 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced that Rino Petricola has been promoted to chief operations officer and general manager. In his new role, Petricola is responsible for sales, sales engineering, delivery, and support on a global scale. Petricola also continues his role as general manager of Front Porch Digital International. Front Porch Digital created the global operations position in order to consolidate all customer-centric functions in the face of an increasingly global market.

"Over the past decade, Rino has built an incredible team and a very profitable global business while delivering the highest levels of customer service," said Mike Knaisch, president and CEO of Front Porch Digital. "My respect for him is no secret, and I am asking him to do more of the same, just on a global basis."

Petricola has spent more than 30 years in IT, telecomm, and media, including a 15-year stint at Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) that culminated in his founding DEC's digital media business in Europe, developing sales from zero to $12 million in three years. He also played key roles at StorageTek Solutions and then ManagedStorage International (MSI) before it was acquired by Front Porch Digital. Upon MSI's acquisition, Petricola took responsibility for all of Front Porch Digital's international operations, including sales, marketing, delivery, support, and finance.

Petricola splits his time between Front Porch Digital's offices in Lafayette, Colorado, and Annecy, France. He reports to Knaisch.

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

