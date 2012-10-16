MultiDyne(R) SMPTE-HUT Universal Camera Transceiver Now Shipping Worldwide

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- Oct. 16, 2012 -- MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, today announced that its SMPTE-HUT universal camera transceiver is now shipping worldwide. SMPTE-HUT is the latest development from Inflexion Design, a new co-venture from camera equipment manufacturer Solid Camera and MultiDyne. Designed to increase the transmission distances of HD cameras that can be limited by hybrid copper/fiber cabling, the high-performance transport system cost-effectively enables full camera operation in even the most rugged broadcasting environments, extending transmission ranges up to 10km on just two single-mode fibers.

"At MultiDyne we strive to design efficient, high-performance, and reliable transmission solutions, and the SMPTE-HUT universal camera transceiver is no exception," said Frank Jachetta, president at MultiDyne. "With SMPTE-HUT, cable operators can now easily transmit high-quality signals up to 10km. The system is easy to use, lightweight, and very powerful, saving our customers the time, money, and weight involved with carrying hybrid cable."

Ideal for remote broadcasting, sports, shared control rooms, campus facilities, and arena and stadium applications, SMPTE-HUT also enables use of pre-installed infrastructure fiber, eliminating expensive customer cable installation. The new transceiver seamlessly reduces RF, EMI, and grounding issues, thereby maximizing reliability in the field. Utilizing SMPTE-HUT, operators can dramatically decrease the amount of hybrid cable required, making the transceiver both time-saving and cost-effective for any camera operator.

Extremely flexible and versatile, SMPTE-HUT supports a wide range of HD camera models, including Sony(R), Ikegami, Hitachi, Grass Valley(TM), and Panasonic. Operators can customize the SMPTE-HUT system by choosing optical and hybrid connectors that best match their specific requirements. SMPTE-HUT features a rugged design that comes with a seven-year warranty to ensure high performance and reliability.

