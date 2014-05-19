SMPTE and SCIEN Continue to Drive Groundbreaking Discourse With 2014 ETIA Conference Program

'Entertainment Technology in the Internet Age' Will Draw Hollywood and Silicon Valley Together to Examine Key Issues in Internet-Based Media Delivery

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- May 19, 2014 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, and the Stanford Center for Image Systems Engineering (SCIEN) have released details on the second annual "Entertainment Technology in the Internet Age" (ETIA) conference, beginning June 18 at Stanford University's Palo Alto, California, campus.

The two-day event, co-produced by SMPTE and SCIEN, will explain the complex synergies created by the industry's volatile mix of creativity, advancing IP/IT technologies, and business drivers. ETIA also will give attendees an unparalleled opportunity to network and engage with executives from both traditional and new media industry sectors.

"As advances in media technology and greater bandwidth availability have lowered barriers to content creation and Internet-based distribution, media consumers have moved in significant numbers from pay-TV services to Web-based services, many relying solely on the Internet for entertainment content," said Patrick Griffis, SMPTE education vice president and ETIA conference co-chair. "These dramatic and ongoing trends demand that we examine both the 'old' and the 'new' in the context of the technology requirements for delivering a compelling entertainment experience over the Internet, and that's exactly what this year's conference will do."

During the conference, technology and creative experts will explore the convergence of traditional and Web-based media, focusing on key attributes of each and predicting future technical trends. Through engaging panel discussions and presentations, with abundant opportunity for audience participation and networking, the ETIA conference will examine topics including content creation, distribution, and monetization, as well as the technical tools and solutions that shape the user experience.

"No other industry event allows delegates to get so close to this rich mix of technology leaders -- the individuals who will shape the industry's future," said Joyce Farrell, executive director of SCIEN and ETIA conference co-chair. "The first ETIA conference brought nearly 300 executives, academics, and creative professionals from both Silicon Valley and the Hollywood community together for a unique and important series of conversations on Internet-delivered entertainment, and we expect this year's event to build on that success, facilitating further discourse on critical issues in entertainment technology."

Program highlights include a keynote presentation, titled "Evolving Web Business Models for Entertainment," by Vubitquity CEO Darcy Antonellis, who will offer insight into the new monetization opportunities and models in the multiplatform entertainment environment. With panelists from Sinclair Broadcast Group and CEA, "Is the Big Stick TV Antenna Dead?" will consider the future (dim or rosy?) of traditional over-the-air broadcasting and the impact of evolving transmission technologies on the use of the broadcast spectrum.

ETIA attendees also will have the chance to hear the latest on net neutrality from FCC Wireline Deputy Bureau Chief Matthew DelNero. The FCC insider will offer his perspective on the new rules and on hot issues such as the possibility of paid "fast lanes" and the potential for ISP behavior that harms consumers.

Other 2014 ETIA sessions continue the blending of traditional and Web-based media perspectives, addressing topics including the suitability of Web delivery for high-quality video and audio, the impact of mobility on online media consumption, the race for over-the-top leadership, and evolving business models for Internet-based content delivery. Experts working in the field will discuss the translation of traditional content for multiplatform distribution, the challenges of presenting live sports events, the art of transmedia storytelling, the pairing of data and technology to engage consumers across devices, the preservation of artistic intent through Internet-based delivery, and disruptive innovation in filmmaking, sports, and games.

A reception within the Interactive Exploration Zone, which will feature kiosks showcasing the technologies driving the evolution of entertainment, will give attendees a firsthand look at how concepts that once seemed an impossibility -- such as the Holodeck in the "Star Trek" series --are becoming a reality. In the subsequent evening session titled "The Holodeck: Entertainment for the Next Generation," Bing Gordon will describe the power of such immersive technologies to complement and enhance entertainment experiences.

Conference registration and further details about the ETIA conference program are available at smpte.org/etia2014.

# # #

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a professional membership association, is the preeminent leader in the advancement of the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, worldwide. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 650 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines. The Society is sustained by more than 6,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections throughout the world. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-Panelfrom2013ETIA.jpg

Photo Caption: Panel from 2013 ETIA Conference

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-JoyceFarrell.jpg

Photo Caption: Joyce Farrell, ETIA Co-Chair

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-PatGriffis.jpg

Photo Caption: Pat Griffis, ETIA Co-Chair