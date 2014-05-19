Lisa Loeb Added as Co-Host for Pensado Awards





Acclaimed singer-songwriter joins previously announced co-hosts Chris Lord-Alge, Marcella Araica and Young Guru



LOS ANGELES, CA, May 19, 2014 — Singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb has been announced as an additional co-host for the inaugural Pensado Awards, an award show acknowledging today’s emerging brand of music professional and “recognizing the faces behind the sound.” Loeb joins the following previously announced co-hosts: producer-engineers Chris Lord-Alge (Muse, Pink, Foo Fighters, Avril Lavigne, Green Day, Daughtry, Paramore, Black Eyed Peas), Marcella Araica (Britney Spears, Madonna, Pink, Duran Duran, Keri Hilson) and Young Guru (Jay Z, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey). Created by the producers of the acclaimed online video series Pensado’s Place, the Pensado Awards are set to take place June 28, 2014, at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, California, and broadcast online globally one week later.



GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter Lisa Loeb burst onto the national scene in 1994 with her platinum-selling number-one hit song "Stay (I Missed You)" from the film Reality Bites. Since then, she has enjoyed a successful career encompassing music, film, television, voice-over work and children's recordings. In addition to raising two children, her current endeavors include The Lisa Loeb Eyewear Collection (in partnership with Classique Eyewear); her second children's book Lisa Loeb's Songs for Moving and Shaking; her latest pop-rock studio album No Fairy Tale; a headline-making viral performance on HBO’s new hit series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver; and a busy spring and summer national tour. For more information, please visit http://www.lisaloeb.com/.



Herb Trawick, the Co-host/Executive Producer and Creator of Pensado’s Place, as well as Manager and Advisor to Co-host Dave Pensado, stated, “Lisa Loeb is an iconic presence in the music industry for two decades now. She is a masterful songwriter and has a prolific discography of well-crafted records. We are excited for her to be a part of this night and join Chris, Marcella and Young Guru as our co-host dream team.”



Dave Pensado (Co-host of Pensado’s Place, GRAMMY®-winning mix engineer, Teacher) stated, “The Pensado Awards started as a dream we had, and we cannot wait for it to finally come to fruition. Lisa, Chris, Marcella and Young Guru are the perfect ambassadors for this event, and we’re proud to have them aboard.”



“Throughout my career making music, I've been lucky to work with some of the best music professionals in the studio, on stage, and elsewhere," stated Loeb. "The Pensado Awards is an important time to recognize those people who really help get the music out there properly. We focus on the faces of the music, but the folks behind the scene are not acknowledged often enough. I look forward to joining some talented people that I really respect at the ceremony on June 28th."



In recent years, developments in music and technology have changed the landscape for producers, songwriters, engineers and musicians, encouraging artists and composers of all types to hone their craft. The Pensado Awards acknowledges these talented individuals and their work, with unique categories including OMG! Mix of the Year; Game Changer Producers Award; Songwriters Break Thru Award; Unique Project Studio (Global); Break Thru Mixer Award; Best Non-English Song (Global); Best Tracking Engineer; Outstanding Achievement in Sound for Film, Television & Gaming; Pensado Giant Award (industry legend); Master of Mastering; Live/FOH Award; AIR Award (Best Assistant, Intern or Runner); Outstanding Brand; Spin Doctor DJ Award; Dave Pensado Educators Award; and Herb Trawick Visionary Award.



About Pensado’s Place

The hour-long weekly web series Pensado’s Place was created nearly four years ago. Co-hosted by legendary mix engineer Dave Pensado (Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Mariah Carey, Elton John, Michael Jackson and more) and show creator Herb Trawick, Pensado’s Place includes interviews with top music industry artists, engineers, producers, mixers, and record executives, as well as in-depth tutorials in production, engineering and mixing. Pensado’s Place has positioned itself as “the most influential show for audio engineers,” mixers and producers (Forbes Magazine) in just three years. Pensado’s Place is more than just a show, as it highlights the very best in the industry of music, gaming, sound identity on film, and audio equipment, with a presence in live events. As a leading educational resource, Pensado’s Place is helping build the next generation of audio greats.



Opportunities are still available to join the over 100 leading music makers and manufacturers, representatives from 75 countries and over 100 schools who are already active supporters of and participants in the inaugural Pensado Awards. Three sponsorship packages are available. To support the Awards, please visit http://pensadoawards.com/sponsorship_info.html.