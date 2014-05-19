Gordon Maynard Joins S&T to Lead New Applications Initiative

Strategy & Technology Ltd, the UK-based interactive television specialists, is establishing a new activity focussing on Web applications, including HTML5 and Hybrid Broadcast/Broadband Television (HbbTV), worldwide. The initiative will be headed by industry pioneer Gordon Maynard of OnScreen Publishing.

Maynard was technical director of Teletext and led their developments in interactive television technology. In 2008 he founded OnScreen Publishing to develop technology to create and publish applications for connected TVs and mobile devices. This product, OnScreen Publisher, will be integrated with S&T’s other products to form a comprehensive offering for interactive television and mobile applications.

“HbbTV and interactive television applications are very much at the top of the agenda with content owners and broadcasters around the world,” said David Cutts, managing director of S&T. “We are enriching our offering with the addition of OnScreen Publisher and at the same time, we welcome to the team one of the most experienced advocates of interactivity in Gordon Maynard. This is a great development for S&T and we look forward to an exciting period to come.”

Maynard added “S&T has a great track record for innovation and delivery, largely in the MHEG-5 domain. I am looking forward to adding HbbTV to the mix and to getting out and about talking to S&T customers around the world. We can offer unrivalled expertise, backed by the best technology, at a time when interest in interactivity and multi-screen applications has never been higher.”