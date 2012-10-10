Latvian Telco Lattelecom Adopts Thomson Video Networks' ViBE(TM) VS7000 for Next-Generation IPTV and Multi-platform Video Services

RENNES, France -- Oct. 10, 2012 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that Lattelecom, a leading telecommunications company and TV service provider in Latvia, has installed Thomson's ViBE(TM) VS7000 multi-screen video platform. The 10RU system provides encoding for Lattelecom's new range of Web and mobile TV services, as well as SD, HD, and 3D IPTV offerings. Local distributor Hannu Pro provided installation and systems integration services for the project.

"As we prepared to launch our new IPTV and multi-platform service offerings, we needed to upgrade our previous video encoding systems in order to provide our Web and mobile customers with the best possible viewing experience. We also needed a cost-effective solution that could easily grow and expand with our business," said Maris Petrovskis, new technology department head, Lattelecom. "With its superb image quality, simple operation, and maximum flexibility, the ViBE VS7000 has easily met all of our requirements. And, through Hannu Pro, we can count on local access to a high level of support and service."

Installed at Lattelecom's data center in Riga, Latvia, the Thomson Video Networks ViBE VS7000 supports up to 30 new multi-platform video services representing a range of encoding profiles including SD, HD, 3D IPTV, Web, and mobile TV. Based on the success of the initial services, Lattelecom will expand the offering to include up to 100 Web and mobile TV channels in the near future.

"Lattelecom is the newest example of the growing ranks of broadcasters and service providers across Europe that are adopting the ViBE VS7000 video system for 'anything in, anything out' encoding and transcoding for Web TV, over-the-top services, IPTV, and cable delivery," said Eric Louvet, vice president of worldwide sales at Thomson Video Networks. "With the industry's most robust feature set for live and file-based IP video, the ViBE VS7000 brings our renowned next-generation compression platform for outstanding picture quality to an all-IP environment, with live broadcast-quality encoding and faster-than-real-time file transcoding."

More information about the ViBE VS7000 and other Thomson Video Networks products is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

# # #

About Lattelecom

Based in Riga, Latvia, the Lattelecom Group provides IT, telecommunications, and outsourced business process solutions. The Lattelecom Group is made up of five companies -- SIA Lattelecom, Lattelecom BPO, Citrus Solutions, and Lattelecom Technology with its subsidiary, Baltic Computer Academy. The Lattelecom Group is the leading provider of electronic communications services in Latvia and offers electronic communication solutions for home, small and medium-size businesses, state and municipal institutions, and corporate clients.

About Hannu Pro

Hannu Pro is one of the leading Baltic system integrator companies with offices in Latvia (Riga), Estonia (Tallinn), Lithuania (Vilnius), Bulgaria (Sofia), and other Eastern European countries. Hannu Pro engineers have more then 25 years' experience providing solutions for TV, film production and post-production, playout, DTT, DTH, IPTV, and OTT deployments, which are implemented in numerous projects for all leading Baltic TV companies, broadcasters, and telecommunications providers, as well as many independent production houses and facilities. Hannu Pro also provides high standard warranty and post-warranty period maintenance and support for supplied equipment through its dedicated service division.

www.hannu-pro.com

About Thomson Video Networks

From the very onset of digital TV broadcasting, the Thomson name has been synonymous with supplying expertise, quality, and reliability to the world's leading broadcasters. Since delivering the world's first large-scale direct-to-home satellite system, Thomson Video Networks has been a global leader in compression systems for satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV, mobile TV, and Web streaming. The company helps its customers deliver superior quality video to anything from small handheld devices to large 3D HD screens, with the lowest bandwidth to ensure a profitable business model. A trusted supplier to more than 20 percent of the active channels deployed worldwide, with a global support presence and a reputation for delivering quality at every stage, Thomson Video Networks offers the experience and range of products to meet every need, from hybrid multi-format compression systems to contribution links for content exchange networks.

Information about products from Thomson Video Networks is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ViBEVS7000.zip

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) VS7000 Multi-screen Video System