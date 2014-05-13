3Pod Offers Filmmakers 360 Degrees of Support with New H5 Ball Head, Available Exclusively at Adorama

Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, imaging, video and electronics retailers, recently introduced a new product to its revered line of 3Pod ball heads:the Flashpoint 3Pod H5 ball head. As is characteristic of the H-series ball heads, the H5 ball head is specially constructed to maximize durability while minimizing weight and bulk. Its CNC-forged aluminum construction marries necessary support with state-of-the-art adjustable precision to provide the most comprehensive design yet. The H5 is quick and easy to use and can be fastened to a tripod body or center column or used alone as a tabletop mount for close-range photography. The H5 comes with a three-year warranty to offer the same level of protection and customer satisfaction 3Pod products are celebrated for.

The H5 aluminum ball head is powerful and innovative, echoing the success of its predecessors in the 3Pod H-series. Its ergonomic body is carefully designed for silky smooth movement. The flawless movement of the 33mm ball itself is controlled with precise adjustment knobs, and the panning base features 360 degrees of movement with a highly visible positioning dial, allowing for precise placement at a millimeter’s notice. Employing an advanced hydraulic damping system, the H5 can support a payload of up to 55 pounds while maintaining the same level of performance throughout.

Like the other members of the 3Pod H-series, the H5 ball head features a patented rapid-locking quick-release plate system for an absolute secure protective mount. With an adjustable locking force control and a universal ¼” mounting screw suitable for cameras of all sizes, the quick-release plate system snaps automatically to the body of the ball head, incorporating versatility with security. The quick-release plate also includes a hexagon wrench kit for making fine adjustments to the limiting screw, the fixing screw on the ball head and the connecting platform. The quick-release plate system comes complimentary with the purchase of the H5 ball head.

The durable, perfect precision Flashpoint 3Pod H5 ball head is available now for just 149.95 USD online, or at the Adorama store located at 42 West 18th Street in Manhattan.

The Best 3Pod Tripods for Your H5 Ball Head

The perfect photography trio consists of a camera, a ball head and a tripod. A tripod guarantees a shake-free shot, and each model has its own unique set of benefits to meet every photographer’s needs.

When taking group pictures or shooting macro or close-up shots, tabletop tripods are an excellent option. They are light, small and easy to pack, making them perfect for traveling. Simply position your tabletop tripod on a table and set up your shot. 3Pod offers an inexpensive tabletop option in the 3Pod PTT1H Table Top Aluminum Tripod.

Travel tripods can be extended to great lengths for interesting angles, but they can also collapse down into compact sizes, making them easy to carry when traveling. Perfect for nature shots when hiking, biking and strolling, all travel tripods will support a digital or film SLR with a kit lens, or even a modest zoom lens. Try the 3Pod P5CFH 8X Carbon Fiber 5 Section FlatFold Tripod to suit all your outdoor needs.

Intermediate tripods fill the gap between lightweight portable jobs and heavy-weight studio tripods. They can be used for nature photography, portable portrait setups and studio work. They are incredibly sturdy, an important feature when image sharpness is critical. Look for a model with carbon fiber legs for a lightweight, yet sturdy platform, such as the 3Pod P5CRH 5-Section 8X Carbon Fiber Compact Reversible Tripod.

Discover the best 3Pod tripod model for your needs at Adorama’s online store.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, video and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

