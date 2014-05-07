TMD promotes complete workflow solutions at BCA 2014

TransMedia Dynamics (TMD), the leading provider of asset management systems for digital and physical assets, will demonstrate the latest capabilities of its award-winning Mediaflex platform to create, enrich, store, manage, publish and monetise media content on Stand 5E4-05. Tony Taylor, TMD’s CEO will present “How to successfully design and implement a MAM system that works for your business” at the Broadcast Engineering and Technology Conference (Track 4) on 19 June as part of the BroadcastAsia Conference 2014. Some of the new product enhancement to be demonstrated this year include:

Cloud Based Enhancements

TMD continues to enhance Mediaflex in supporting the rapidly evolving multi-platform distribution and cloud environments, where more content has to be prepared in multiple formats, resolutions and wrappers. The latest enhancements include support for Amazon S3, Windows Azure and Dropbox cloud storage as well as with encoding.com for cloud transcoding. Integration with Akamai has been added for the publishing of content and metadata on the CDN (Content Delivery network).

Media Fulfilment

Additional functionality has been added to the award-winning and user configurable software-defined workflow management module. Mediaflex CI (Content Intelligence) provides additional intelligence to manage Media Fulfilment. Automated intelligent decisions are now made about the relevant content that needs to be sent to third party vendors who provide subtitling, captioning, audio dubbing and other ancillary services. Content being delivered from these vendors is automatically checked-in with workflows being automatically triggered to process it, including QC, audio language track stacking, transcoding, publishing and archiving. Integrations to third party work-order systems are provided, including Screen Systems MediaTrack Broadcast Manager.

Mediaflex Cache Manager

Mediaflex Cache Manager provides software-defined storage management for content caching prior to publishing. Caching for traditional linear broadcast is usually managed by the automation system based on a date and time prior to transmission. With the move towards Channel-in-a-Box solutions along with the requirement for more complex media packaging, there is a growing need for the MAM system to control this process. Mediaflex Cache Manager builds on existing MiSR (Missing Stuff Reporting) functionality that tracks missing content, including components, to cache content when pre-configured requirements are met. This new functionality significantly reduces the need to re-cache as and when new components are received, reducing errors and maximising the use of valuable system resources.

Mediaflex Post Production

Enhancements to Mediaflex Post Production have been made to maximise the use of creative services resources and workflows. Functionality now includes Project Lists for commissioning projects along with the follow up Production List to allocate projects to creative services resources. Integration with Adobe Premier using the Mediaflex Gateway panel has been added to enable operators’ direct interaction with post production workflows in Mediaflex from the Adobe Premier user interface. The workflows are further enhanced using Mediaflex CI and Media Fulfilment. Integrations to work-order and resource scheduling systems are available including an interface to the Xytech MediaPulse solution.

The complete TMD Mediaflex platform can be seen on Stand 5E4-05 at BroadcastAsia 2014.