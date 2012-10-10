Spain’s TVE Installs Clear-Com FreeSpeak Intercoms

Eclipse Frame with Integrated Wireless Intercoms Enables Full Coverage at Two Major Stations

MADRID,10 OCTOBER, 2012 ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, is pleased to announce that Spain’s national broadcaster, Televisión Española (TVE), has installed Clear-Com’s FreeSpeak digital wireless intercoms at its Madrid headquarters, Prado del Rey and Torrespaña. Forming two separate networks for each station, the systems together comprise 40 FreeSpeak antennas and 70 FreeSpeak beltpacks. This setup ensures that busy staff members have fast access to consistently reliable communications, which is needed to coordinate TVE’s diverse array of channel programming.

By enabling coverage across virtually all areas of TVE’s Torrespaña and Prado del Rey stations, the Clear-Com Eclipse digital matrix with integrated FreeSpeak systems have contributed to improving the broadcaster’s overall workflow. Operating license-free in the 1.88 to 1.93 GHz frequency band, FreeSpeak permits interconnection in all of the most critical production areas, with its antennas dispersed through the facility to maximize wireless coverage. In addition, FreeSpeak combines DECT and wireless auto-roaming technologies to allow users to move freely throughout the facilities without fading or losing connection between staff members.

“TVE has a heavy programming slate, which required wireless intercom systems that would stand up to such a frenetically paced production environment,” says Jose María Alvarez González, General Manager, QinMedia. “With its ease of integration with other third-party systems, the Eclipse-based FreeSpeak system has been a powerful intercom solution, especially because it is scalable and can be programmed quickly. Additionally, FreeSpeak provided dependable wireless coverage for all of the network’s channels, including its 24-hour news station.”

“Clear-Com understands the requirements of large, complex broadcasting operations such as TVE,” says Richard Palmer, Regional Sales Manager, Southern Europe and Africa, Clear-Com. “These operations cannot afford any downtime, especially if it is caused by dropped communications. That’s why Clear-Com’s Eclipse-based FreeSpeak, as with all Clear-Com products, have been designed to be ultra-reliable. Clear-Com is pleased that TVE has recognized this, and has chosen to outfit some of its major stations with our wireless intercom solutions.”

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com®, an HME company, is the global leader in mission-critical voice communication systems for professional productions. Since 1968, Clear-Com has developed and marketed a comprehensive range of analogue, digital and IP-based wired and wireless intercom technologies for party-line and point-to-point communications. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communication solutions. More information about Clear-Com can be found at www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. HME’s comprehensive line of wireless intercoms – including the award winning PRO850 UHF and DX Series Digital Intercoms – are designed with the user in mind. In addition to pioneering the first wireless intercom for the pro audio industry, HME was the first to develop the wireless headset system for the drive-thru quick service restaurant market. More information can be found at www.hme.com.