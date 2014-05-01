Cinematographer Mighty Chuchaisri Is Proud Owner Of Miller Camera Support LP ’54 Classic Tripod

Winner of Miller NAB Charitable Raffle Shares His Excitement for the Brand and its History

LOS ANGELES, MAY 1, 2014—Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, recently announced budding cinematographer Mighty Chuchaisri as the winner of its NAB 2014 raffle event. Mighty left the show floor a proud owner of Miller’s iconic, retro LP ’54 Classic tripod, a rare, collector’s item built by hand from remaining components left after the last production run of the Light Professional (LP).

“That moment was seriously one of the best moments of my life so far,” Mighty says. “It’s such a historic piece, such a valuable tripod. I was thinking, ‘Can I hug it?” because this tripod spoke to me; I’ve wanted a Miller tripod for such a long time. It felt like I won a car!”

Mighty is founder of M9 Production, a Los Angeles-based production company that shoots TV commercials, web-based advertising content and feature shorts. He started the company with his wife, Amy Silliman, roughly five years ago and, together, they hold a simple, yet powerful, mission statement. “We stay honest to our clients and audience to share their truthful and vibrant stories,” he says.

Mighty was first introduced to Miller while attending the popular San Diego Comic-Con International 2013 for business and working with a Miller DS20 Solo 75 Carbon Fibre System. “The Miller DS20 has a really lightweight, carbon-fiber setup, which was very important for use during a large convention like Comic-Con, during which you’re constantly running back and forth to different halls to shoot,” he says. “I became so obsessed with the light weight and durability of the DS20. It was like when I first met my wife—I knew I would marry her someday. Well, when I first saw a Miller tripod, it was a no brainer. I knew I wanted to own one someday.”

At the 2014 NAB Show, Mighty found Miller’s booth and immediately entered the raffle when he discovered that one, lucky winner would walk away the owner of an iconic, retro Miller LP ’54 Classic tripod, a rare, collector’s item built by hand, as the Miller tripods were when first introduced, from remaining components left after the last production run of the Light Professional (LP). Miller is only producing 40 of the LP ‘54s in honor of the company’s 60th anniversary. Mighty was also drawn to entering the raffle, because he wanted to support the NAB Education Foundation, as he feels it is imperative that companies, like Miller, continue to further the future of broadcasting through an unwavering dedication to education.

“After thoroughly reading about Miller’s history, I feel as though I have a deep understanding as to the true value of this fluid head and tripod, because the LP ’54 Classic stems from an era during which quality mattered most,” Mighty says. “The first Miller fluid head was such an achievement at its time, and the brand has only continued to grow and reach new heights from that moment. Miller offers the most sturdy and compact camera support equipment out there. Its fluid heads and tripods are everything that you need when shooting a project.”

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.